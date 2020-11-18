HID FARGO INK1000 Inkjet Card Printer available at Aptika
Aptika and HID Global are bringing the simplicity and affordability of inkjet printing to personalized cards and IDs with the INK1000 inkjet card printer.
The HID FARGO INK1000 is the latest printer innovation to join HID Global's family of desktop-based card printers.”ZIONSVILLE, INDIANA, USA, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptika and HID Global are bringing the simplicity and affordability of inkjet printing to personalized cards and IDs. Visit Aptika's website to learn more.
— HID Global
The HID® FARGO® INK1000 is the latest printer innovation to join HID Global's family of desktop-based card printers. Bringing the simplicity and affordability of inkjet printing to personalized cards and IDs, the HID FARGO INK1000 is unmatched in its ease-of-use and offers a lower TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) than most card printers in the industry.
Ultra-reliable, low maintenance and less expensive than many standard card printers on the market today, the HID FARGO INK1000 features exclusive inkjet printing technology, eliminating the hassles of print ribbons or the need for specialized card media. Easy-to install, snap-in ink cartridges contain specially formulated inks that naturally adhere to standard, off-the-shelf PVC and composite cards.
Aptika is the only HID Partner to offer a Free Online Ink Cost Calculator to analyze the cards yield of an INK1000 based on data compiled by Aptika. Try it today!
The HID FARGO INK1000 printer utilizes a single ink cartridge containing YMC (Yellow, Magenta, Cyan) solvent-based inks for printing full-color card designs and barcode-readable composite black. The composite black created by the HID FARGO INK1000 can accurately reproduce even complex characters, such as Kanji, Arabic and Cyrillic.
Easy-to-use, affordable and dependable, the HID FARGO INK1000 featuring exclusive inkjet technology is the next revolution in card printing. Aptika is your source for ID card and photo ID supplies and security equipment. We are helping organization to integrate ID card printer and electronic signature pad for their identification cards since 2000.
Compatible with IDpack in the Cloud. Design, Manage, Print and Scan your ID cards anywhere in the world (24 hours a day, 7 days a week) using our cloud-based solution. IDpack in the Cloud helps organizations control their security requirements with access control cards, membership cards, price tags, convention badges, student ID cards, event passes, and other types of ID cards. IDpack in the Cloud supports all card printers.
Start my Free 30-Day Trial
Martin Bourdages
Aptika inc.
+1 800-943-2341
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
HID FARGO INK1000 Printer, Single Sided - USB with inkjet printing technology