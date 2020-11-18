Playground Campaign to Raise Funds for Autistic Students in Need
This holiday season, you can build a playground for children in need!
This year has been incredibly difficult for everyone, so we have kicked off Operation Playground to raise funds for a state-of-the-art rooftop playground for our students”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices, a Brooklyn-based school and center for children with autism spectrum disorder, announced a fundraising effort to support families and students facing hardships caused by COVID-19.
As part of the global Giving Tuesday event, SKHOV kicked off Operation Playground to raise funds for a state-of-the-art sensory rooftop playground that would be accessible year-round for students.
“This year has been incredibly difficult for everyone, so we have kicked off Operation Playground to raise funds for a state-of-the-art rooftop playground for our students ,” said Dr. Joshua Weinstein, Founder and CEO of SKHOV.
Outdoor playgrounds have been shown to improve cognitive and physical development, improve communication and social skills, and promote a healthy release of pent-up energy. It has been reported that children with ASD have reduced fears and outbursts when they are allowed playtime in a specialized playground that offers positive sensory stimulation which boosts their emotional well-being.
Operation Playground hopes to raise the necessary funds to begin work on the rooftop playground which will feature an enclosed rooftop dome that will allow it to operate safely year-round.
The Giving Tuesday initiative is a global event that motivates individuals and organizations to give what they can to improve their communities. SKHOV hopes to begin construction on the new playground in 2021.
Learn more about SKHOV by visiting http://shemakolainu.org, visit https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTAxNzkz to make a donation to this campaign.
Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices founded by Dr. Joshua Weinstein, offers a broad spectrum of evidence-based education and therapeutic programs to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), and related disabilities in a warm and nurturing environment. As a nonpublic, nonprofit, multi-cultural school, we provide quality treatment, education, professional training and mentoring.
