The FDF responds to the Prime Minister's Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution

18 November 2020

Responding to the Prime Minister's Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, The FDF's Head of Climate Change and Energy Policy, Emma Piercy, said:

“We welcome the Prime Minister's ambitious plan which captivates the wide ranging efforts needed to take effective action to achieve Net Zero and deliver a green economic recovery. As the UK's largest manufacturing sector, the food and drink industry is absolutely committed to a green recovery post Covid-19 and achieving the Government's net-zero carbon target by 2050.

“We have identified a clear pathway, but the changes required to manufacturing processes and energy supply systems are so significant, businesses will need clear direction and support in partnership with Government and other stakeholders to make that transition. We now look forward to the imminent publication of the Energy White Paper.”

Contact Ellie Ashwell, Corporate Affairs Division, at: ellie.ashwell@fdf.org.uk, or 07701380755.

