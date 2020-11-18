eSIM.net: MVNO Offer Only Port to Prepaid eSIM Service in the UK

The Mobile Number Porting (MNP) service offered by eSIM.net is fully supported by all UK operators, making it the only eSIM provider to offer such a solution.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- eSIM.net, a leading MVNO that introduced the world’s first global Pay As You Go eSIM , now allow customers to port their phone number to their prepaid eSIM service, making it easier for users to switch from a standard cellular plan to a Pay As You Go eSIM. The Mobile Number Porting (MNP) service offered by eSIM.net is fully supported by all UK operators, making it the only eSIM provider to offer such a solution.eSIM.net’s porting service operates the same way as traditional mobile number portability. Users request a Porting Authorisation Code (PAC) from their current provider and send it to eSIM.net along with the phone number they want to port. A Pay As You Go eSIM service must be purchased before starting the process and the transfer usually takes about 48 hours to complete.eSIM.net’s porting service allows users to quickly and easily switch to a Pay As You Go eSIM service without losing their existing number, but also offers access to the many benefits of embedded SIM technology, such as network flexibility, dual SIM functionality, and cheaper roaming charges.The port to prepaid service is exclusive to eSIM.net as other eSIM providers don’t offer porting services and UK operators do not offer Pay As You Go eSIM plans.The globally enabled Pay As You Go eSIM was launched at the beginning of 2020 and was the first product of its kind to support all mobile services on a prepaid basis in over 200 countries around the world. The Pay As You Go eSIM service also offers users access to several 5G networks worldwide.“It has been clear for some time that the pure prepaid model where you only pay for what you use has an attraction for some who wish to control their spending and we have now brought this from the physical SIM market into the eSIM world, and at a very affordable price,” eSIM.net’s Product Manager, James Ashby, noted.An eSIM (embedded SIM) is a small chip soldered onto the internal hardware of a device that is set to replace removable SIM cards. It offers the same functionality as a physical SIM card but isn’t locked to one carrier. This allows users to easily switch between carriers at home and abroad.Most high-end phones being shipped today are fitted with an eSIM.About eSIM.neteSIM.net Group Ltd. (eSIM.net) is an online eSIM store and registered Mobile Virtual Network Operator based in London. They were the first to release a Pay As You Go eSIM with full mobile services that work globally and that supports 5G connectivity. They also sell a range of destination-specific Data Only eSIM plans.