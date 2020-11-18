All eyes in the boxing world are focused on the upcoming return of The Baddest Man on the Planet.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, ESPAñA, November 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- 6 Essential Facts About Mike Tyson's Big Return All eyes in the boxing world are focused on the upcoming return of The Baddest Man on the Planet. The experts at My Top Sportsbooks have compiled six essential facts about the upcoming Tyson vs. Ray Jones Jr Exhibition match. This infographic can help answer questions about why the fight is happening , and what to expect from this milestone event.The My Top Sportsbook team created an infographic due to the huge amount of feedback and attention given to the event-and potential questions about the health of the participants and their motivations. The infographic contains information not only about the different fighters, but also about the venue and the revenue flow.For instance, you can see the ages of the players, both in their fifties. This fact has sparked questions about safety and health. Some have wondered if Iron Mike might be in such bad economic straits that he is willing to put his health at risk.However, the following fact, #2, reveals that this is not the case for Mr. Tyson.- While he will be receiving at least $10 million in revenue, he will be donating all of it. Looking at the infographic, one can conclude that money is not the main motivation.Other information will explain how his career has led him here, what the rules for the exhibition fight will be, and who is favored to come out on top.