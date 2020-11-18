South End Capital Closes a $3,500,000 Retail Strip-Mall Blanket Mortgage

$3,500,000 Retail Strip-Mall Blanket Loan Closed by South End Capital

NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South End Capital, a nationwide, non-conforming lender providing commercial and non-owner occupied residential real estate mortgages, as well as collateralized and uncollateralized business loans, has announced that it has provided a $3,500,000 permanent mortgage secured by retail strip-malls located in North Carolina and Virginia.

The innovative lender has continued to offer "Bankable Terms for Un-Bankable Borrowers" throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. South End Capital's latest loan closing is significant, since retail strip-malls have been one of the property types most affected by restrictions put in place to deter the spread of the coronavirus.

The borrower sought to refinance his ballooning first mortgage and obtain additional capital to fund property improvements. Bank and conventional financing were not an option for this transaction given the current economic climate, a large tax return loss, and the subject properties being located in two different states. South End Capital's flexible loan guidelines enabled the firm to deliver a 5-year fixed mortgage amortized over 25 years, a 7.5% interest rate, and over $250,000 for property renovations.

"Our loan programs have always been structured to provide affordable terms to business owners and real estate investors who are shut-out of conventional financing" said Noah Grayson, CEO of South End Capital. "Our common-sense approach, and experience operating through multiple economic cycles, makes us well positioned to overcome many of the current obstacles that are preventing others from lending."

South End Capital offers stated income (loans that require no tax returns or financials) and full documentation business and real estate loans with rates starting at 5.25%, and that are fixed for up to 30 years. Loans are available up to $20 million, there is no set credit score minimum, the firm offers a low documentation process, and can provide funding in as little as 2 weeks. Applying with South End Capital does not affect your credit, and there are no upfront fees.

ABOUT SOUTH END CAPITAL

Founded in 2009, South End Capital is a nationwide, non-conforming lender and intermediary. South End offers mortgages secured by commercial and investment residential real estate, as well as collateralized and uncollateralized business loans. The firm's technology-enabled platform delivers a streamlined loan process, and it is committed to providing excellent service and innovative financing that is affordable for all. Business.com, Fit Small Business, US Business News, and LendVer have each recognized South End Capital as one of the premier lenders in the country.