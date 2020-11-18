A Walk with a Mother
Mom's Poetry
A series of poems written by a loving motherCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We look to our mothers for advice. After all, they know us best and love us the most. What the book Moms’ Poetry has in store for its readers are the words of a mother who deeply cares for her children. It takes its audience into the perspective of a mother and how she sees and processes her experiences. All in the hopes that a mother’s word can help guide readers towards a fuller spiritual and transformational journey through life.
The book is a series of poems which Kathleen crafted to share her personal experiences in life and her reflections on them. In the book, Kathleen has poems and prayers for family members, a dedication for the 9-11 bombing victims, and her personal experience with family deaths.
The author of the book, Kathleen Jane Madden Dunleavy, is a retired nurse. She had worked at the New York-Presbyterian Hospital in the field of Neurology and Neurosurgery for over forty years. Kathleen’s other hospital activities include her participation with the Pastoral Care Advisory Board, the Organ Donor Council, and the Medical Ethics Committee. Outside work, she spends most of her time with her family, reading, writing, and music.
This book is aimed to motivate readers with a series of poems rooting from her personal journey. Kathleen’s work could be an interesting take on providing advice and guidance to anyone given in a more literary method. Everybody needs comforting words from time to time and Mom’s Poetry by Kathleen is something readers can’t miss.
