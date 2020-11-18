Indigo innovative microbial corn seed treatment produces outstanding yield improvements in latest trials
EINPresswire.com/ -- • Indigo 30 trial conducted in partnership with Agroprosperis results in average corn yield improvements of 425kg per hectare
• Significant increase in root mass, length and density delivers strong corn cob development in hydric stress conditions
• Opportunity for Ukraine’s corn growers to significantly boost profitability with a 4:1 return on investment in Indigo 30
Indigo Agriculture, a company dedicated to harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet, and Agroprosperis, one of Ukraine’s largest Agriholding companies with over 300’000 hectares under cultivation, today published outstanding yield improvement results from their 2020 trial partnership in corn with Indigo 30.
Indigo 30 is an innovative microbial seed treatment designed to stimulate soil microbial activity, promote plant growth and protect the plant from drought stress. It contains a strain of Bacillus Simplex bacteria and growth-promoting rhizobacteria.
Data collected, analyzed and verified following harvest showed that average yields improved by 425kg (nearly 5%) per hectare and were as high as 840kg per hectare (over 7.5%). The trials took place in five locations across two climatic zones in Sumy (Humid Continental) and Kharkiv (Moderate Steppe) during the 2020 corn growing season. The yield improvements were achieved through increased root mass, length and density which helped to improve water uptake. As a consequence, there were significant increases in the kernel count in those plants treated with Indigo 30.
The results are also consistent with trials conducted during the 2019 corn season by the Ukraine Department of Ecology and Staphyt (one of the leading agri-science Contract Research Organizations). In these trials, average yield improvements ranged from 253kg (4.4%) to over 940kg (11%) per hectare.
The latest trial results reveal a clear opportunity for Ukraine’s corn growers to realize a 10% increase in their profitability in the 2021 season with a four to one return on their investment in Indigo 30. Corn growers who use Indigo 30 next season will also benefit from a yield uplift payment model with a reduced or no upfront payment depending on the number of hectares treated. The uplift model also includes a risk-sharing component where no charge is made for Indigo 30 if yield improvements are less than 3%.
Commenting on the publication of the trial results, Artem Menshov, Chief Agronomist at Agroprosperis, said: “We tested Indigo treatment on a total of 50 hectares of corn last season, our agronomist reported an improvement in the root system and cob development and we measured a yield increase from +150 kg to +840 kg per hectare. This is an interesting technology that we are currently testing on winter wheat too.”
Sergi Barrull, Head of Commercial for Indigo Biologicals & Digital Agronomy in Europe, said: “Our goal is to bring outstanding, nature-based innovation to Ukraine’s growers, which unlocks significant yield and soil health improvements and provide a major boost to grower profitability. We really valued the opportunity to work with Agroprosperis on these trials which have proven beyond doubt what Indigo 30 can deliver to corn growers in Ukraine, in challenging conditions, and the very attractive return on investment that it offers for the 2021 corn season. We are currently working with partners to be able to offer our microbial technology as pre-treated seed and on-farm treatment for 2021.”
This is just the start of the range of innovation which Indigo wants to bring to Ukraine in the coming years, which includes our microbial products for key crops such corn, wheat, barley, and sunflower, and will eventually extend to our Indigo Carbon program where growers are rewarded for improving the health of their soil and capturing and storing atmospheric carbon dioxide in their soil.
See here the Indigo 30 season brochure
See here the Agroprosperis trial result
About Indigo Agriculture
Indigo Ag improves grower profitability, environmental sustainability, and consumer health through the use of natural microbiology and digital technologies. The company’s scientific discoveries and digital platforms benefit tens of thousands of growers across millions of acres. Working across the supply chain, Indigo Ag is furthering its mission of harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet. In 2019, Indigo Ag hosted the inaugural Beneficial Ag crossstakeholder event to cultivate a growing community around the notion that agriculture can be more beneficial for people and planet, and launched Indigo Carbon - a program that pays growers to reduce on-farm emissions, remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, and improve soil health. Ranked #1 on CNBC’s Disruptor 50 list in 2019, Indigo Ag is headquartered in Boston, MA, with additional offices in Memphis, TN; Research Triangle Park, NC; South America; and Basel, Switzerland.
About Agroprosperis Group
Agroprosperis Group is one of the largest producers and exporters of crops in the Black Sea region. Every year, Agroprosperis Group finances and exports over 3 million tons of wheat, corn, soya, rapeseed, and sunflower seed. Agroprosperis Group is the first company to provide Ukrainian crop producers with access to global farming resources, offering a complete package of goods and services to finance, grow, store and export crops into world markets.
Media contacts
Mark Titterington (EN) mtitterington@indigoag.com
+44 (0)7500-546-651
Ievgen Nadtochii (UA) inadtochii@indigoag.com
+38 050 416 30 95
www.indigoag.com
www.indigoag.eu
