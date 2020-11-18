GamaSec announces strategic partnership with ETHOS Technologies to distribute Web Cyber security in UAE and Middle East
GamaSec to Team with Ethos Technologies to offer its customers in UAE, the Middle East GamaSec cutting edge virtual hacker Web Cyber Security SolutionHERZELIA, ISRAEL, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GamaSec to Team with Ethos Technologies to offer its customers in UAE, the Middle East, and North Africa region GamaSec cutting edge virtual hacker Web Cyber Security Solution that combines Vulnerability Scanning, Malware Detection and Web Application Firewall (WAF) with DDoS detection for small and midsize businesses, This combination of a proprietary security platform and industry knowhow enables GamaSec to deliver industry-leading solutions for website security.
Small business owners are beginning to realize that their website will at some point be in the crosshairs of hackers. Doing nothing is simply no longer an option – after all, it’s not worth the embarrassment, loss of customer trust, and the risk to their brand’s reputation or even their very survival.
GamaSec provides a solution that is attractive to SMMEs in terms of ease of use and cost-effectiveness. “In essence, we have adopted a solution, which was originally developed for high-level enterprise needs and bundle in a cyber insurance policy as a pre-breach to detect and prevent cyber-attacks, This provides SMMEs with all the features previously reserved for enterprises and Cyber insurance, but at a great price-performance ratio.”
“Web applications are proving to be the weakest link in overall corporate security. Organizations need to not only take advantage of a web application scanning solution that can detect security loopholes but also utilize prevention tools to continuously monitor and block attacks, and that what we are providing to SMB’s market with GamaShield,” says Avi Bartov, co-founder and CEO of GamaSec.
"The partnership with GamaSec is an important step in our drive to become a Value-Added Solutions Distributor offering a variety of Cybersecurity complementary solutions that are unique to Ethos. With our distribution agreement covering the entire Middle East and Pakistan region, it further confirms our commitment and strength towards our vendors in giving them cybersecurity broader expansion to this region," said Imtiaz Ghani, CEO at Ethos Technologies DMCC
About Ethos Technologies (www.ethosme.com)
Ethos Technologies is a technology distribution company headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with operations in Pakistan. The company is wholly owned and managed by veterans in the Middle East IT distribution market with over 40 years of collective experience in leading technologies around datacenter, networking, security, and cloud
Ethos is able to offer competent pre-sales know-how coupled with aggressive commercial terms, to provide a truly complete solution. Add to this its post-sales support team and Ethos offers an end to end service such that the reseller channel can focus on its core competency.
contact +9714 3543754, marketing@ethosme.com
About GamaSec (www.gamasec.com)
Founded in 2006 ;GamaSec is a cyber-security company that lowers the risk and strengthens the resilience of businesses from attacks on their websites and web applications. GamaSec provides a portfolio of services including web vulnerability scanning, daily malware detection, and Application Firewall (WAF) with DDoS detection. This combination of a proprietary security platform and industry know-how enables GamaSec to deliver industry-leading solutions for website security.
Our partners have turned to Gamasec to reduce cyber exposure and create a competitive selling advantage by bundling Gamashield with their cybersecurity portfolio.
Contact: info@gamasec.com US Toll Free : 1 877-776-3925
didier Rutmann
GamaSec
+1 877-776-3925
d.rutmann@gamasec.com
