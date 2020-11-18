Online Group Buying Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Online Group Buying Market” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Online Group Buying Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

“Online Group Buying Market”

Online Group Buying market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Online Group Buying market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Key Players of Global Online Group Buying Market =>

• Amazon

• Alibaba

• Groupon

• Plum District

• Crowd Savings

• LivingSocial

• Eversave

• Roozt

• Jasmere

• Mamapedia

• Dealster

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

B2B

B2C

Market segment by Application, split into

Books, Music, Movies and Video Games

Toys

Consumer Electrics and Computers

Outdoor

Cosmetics

Household Appliances

Furniture and Homeware

Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Online Group Buying market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Online Group Buying market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

Major Key Points of Global Online Group Buying Market

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Online Group Buying Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Online Group Buying Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.