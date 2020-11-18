Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Spike elk shot and left to waste in Unit 64

A spike bull elk was shot and left to waste on Nov. 15 or 16 just off of the Long Hollow Rd., 13 miles east of Rexburg in Unit 64. While a hunting season for cow elk in the unit was open, the hunting season for antlered elk in the unit ended Oct. 21.

Evidence of multiple other harvested elk were found at the scene leading investigators to believe that the unlawfully harvested spike elk was intentionally left to waste.

Conservation Officers are interested in speaking with anyone who has information regarding the unlawful killing and waste of this elk. Anyone with information is encourage to call the Upper Snake Regional Office 208-525-7290, Citizen’s Against Poaching hotline 1-800-632-5999 or report online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. Callers may remain anonymous and a reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation.

