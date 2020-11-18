Interwine China: Qipai Biotech Presents AORENTU SOD Product Series, Receiving High Attention from Guests
Qipai Biotech Presents AORENTU SOD Product Series, Receiving High Attention from Local and Foreign GuestsGUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, 墨西哥, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the highly anticipated 25th Interwine China hosted in Guangzhou, China, Guangzhou Qipai Biotechnology Co., LTD (hereinafter referred to as Qipai Biotech) presents its "AORENTU SOD" brand series, which received wide attention from attendees from home and abroad.
Throughout the past three days, Qipai Biotech's exhibition booth has been crowded and bustling, drawing in tens of thousands of visitors. Various series of products independently developed and produced by the company, including the Maotai AORENTU SOD Liquor and AORENTU Ginseng Candy, were well received by guests from home and abroad. The exhibition booth provided guests with new brands of liquor to taste and new brands of products to sample, through which the key features of Qipai Biotech's AORENTU SOD product series were thoroughly showcased. Its product attractiveness is also displayed through online livestreaming, allowing consumers outside the fair to purchase products of their liking conveniently, as well as get a more immersive experience of the products' unique charms.
As a pioneer in the fields of new scientific and technological undertakings and of digitalized biotechnology, Qipai Biotech has been devoted to research and production centered on health and wellness, digitalized biotechnology, and related fields. With technological product series featuring superoxide dismutase (SOD) plant extracts, the company has developed the unique technology of biomolecule cleaving, attaining a precise control over SOD activity, accomplishing the goals of removing excessive free radicals and "repairing" cells, and upholding the company's catchphrase of "a better enzymed life starts from AORENTU"...
Representative responsible for Qipai Biotech's exhibition believes that, the smooth hosting of Interwine China this year provides an important channel and platform for consumers and traders over the exchange of high-quality products from China, as well as an opportunity for Qipai Biotech to showcase itself. He adds that, this year's Interwine China has been remarkably rewarding for Qipai Biotech. In addition to satisfyingly accomplishing the company's goals for the fair, its products have been met with keen enquiries from procurers and enthusiastic reception from consumers. The significant platform effect as illustrated by the fair has given them a heart demonstration of the influential ripple effect as well as prosperity of the market.
No more is needed to be said about the quality Guizhou Maotai Sauce Aroma liquor promises, and its undoubtable brand influence. The Sauce Aroma recipe passed down through centuries, coupled with Qipai Biotech's biotechnological procedures and scientific knowledge time-tested through decades, Maotai AORENTU SOD Sauce Aroma Baijiu is brought to a new level of interpretation, giving connoisseurs a fresh experience. Throughout history, health and wellness has been a constant focus of discourse, and improving suboptimal health a perpetual pursuit. AORENTU Ginseng Candy is rich in phytochemicals essential to living and biologically active substances such as active SOD, polysaccharides and polyphenolic compounds. The product makes full use of the incorporation of modern biotechnology, in order for the substances to be fully absorbed and come into effect, replenishing the body with nutrients and keeping the body young and vibrant.
Qipai Biotech, founded in 2018, is one of the branches of Guangzhou Qipai Group. It mainly focuses on researches on and application of SOD from natural plants and plant extract, and has worked with SOD Research and Development Center - a stationed enterprise at Chinese Academy of Sciences, Guangzhou Branch - to developed the plant extract SOD series of technological products. With the philosophy of "cure and nurture from the same source", the company develops safe, reliable, effective and healthy products by strictly adhering to medical regulations, applying aseptic production procedures, and establishing a cellular nutrition structure. Up to now, the company has developed AORENTU Solid Polypeptide Composite Solid Beverage (SOD treatment), AORENTU Liquor V6, V9, and AORENTU Ginseng Candy, and has drawn interest from and was featured on Guangdong Television, Guangdong Southern Television, Jinri Toutiao and many other medias.
The exhibition representative states that, in face of the growing attention on health and wellness in China and overseas, Qipai Biotech will continue to work with researching institutions to adjust research directions in a timely manner, in order to bring to consumers products they enjoy. Never stop reflecting on itself, innovating itself, and improving itself; to ensure that each and every product can be traced back to expertise, technology and effectiveness; to maintain a balanced health and boost life with liveliness - these are Qipai Biotech's aims for future development.
About Qipai Biotech
Guangzhou Qipai Biotechnology Co., LTD focuses on research on and application of SOD (superoxide dismutase) from natural plants and plant extract. With the philosophy of "cure and nurture from the same source", the company develops safe, reliable, effective and healthy products by strictly adhering to medical regulations, applying aseptic production procedures, and establishing a cellular nutrition structure. The company help fosters a disease prevention mindset among the public, ensuring the body is safely and sufficiently nutrified. Visit Qipai Biotech's official website at http://www.qpqpqpqp.cn/ Rebuild a healthy body, restore a bodily balance, and let health and beauty come hand in hand.
Qiuping Dong
Qipai Biotech
email us here