Bisset & Holland Reinvents The Shopping Experience with Relax and Recover Gift Boxes
Bisset & Holland unveils meaningful new products to create high-end luxury shopping experiences online for plastic surgery patients
Our customers don’t want to take chances of buying products online that look like one thing in the pictures and arrive looking nothing like the images.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bisset & Holland has reinvented the way American women shop for plastic surgery post-operative supplies and gifts for surgery recovery. The company curates luxury pre and post surgery gift packages for customers looking to avoid fake Amazon reviews on sub-par products and the nerve-wracking experience of walking into a medical supply store. The “Relax & Recover” boxes are curated based on plastic surgeon recommendations for specific cosmetic surgery procedures. There is also a pre-surgery essentials box for women engaging in destination surgery. All the curated products are premium quality and offer extra pampering for the women who require the best.
— Alyssa Bisset
“Plastic Surgeons give patients a list of products they will need to prepare for surgery. Our customers want to be prepared for surgery with the highest quality products. They don’t want to take chances of buying plastic surgery supplies online that look like one thing in the product pictures and arrive looking nothing like the advertised images.” said Alyssa Bisset, Co-Founder.
Bisset & Holland curated luxury boxes for a variety of popular procedures such as breast augmentation, Tummy Tuck, Mommy Makeover, Brazilian Butt Lift, and a special Dr. 90210 Luxury Recovery Gift Box. This box is complete with luxurious spa robe, dry-shower body wipes, a medication organizer and unexpected high-end treats.
"We have Hibiclens antibacterial soap along with other essentials, but we also include unparalleled products such as luxurious spa robe, silk hair accessories, gourmet caffeine-free tea, and more. We know our clientele well and we help them celebrate getting the body they love. Medical procedures are never fun but you can surround yourself with the best quality when it comes to post surgery self care. Our online boutique makes the process easy to get these medically necessary products - and some special items. Gone are the days where you have to deal with the hassle of filling up a cart on Amazon and waiting for items to individually arrive or, worse yet, standing in line at a drug or medical supply store when you can avoid it,” finished Bisset.
CNN recently did a piece on fake Amazon reviews and how to avoid buying bad products. Additionally, the CEO of Fakespot, a free browser extension designed to weed out unreliable product ratings, stated that the number of misleading reviews on Amazon soared in 2020. Fakespot CEO Saoud Khalifah blames the surge in review fraud on Covid-19, which has caused e-commerce to skyrocket and created steep competition for vendors hoping to tap into all that new money coming in.
Bisset & Holland provides concierge home or hotel delivery for customers in the Los Angeles, California area and provides FREE shipping nationwide. All the products are premium and surgeon approved. This eliminates the guesswork and saves time.
About the Company:
Bisset & Holland celebrates and empower millions of women with invaluable resources as they navigate their cosmetic surgery journey. The team at Bisset & Holland is excited to launch its Relax and Recover Gift Boxes collection for women everywhere. Bisset & Holland “Relax & Recover” Boxes can be purchased online at www.bissetholland.com Qualified members of the media and social media influencers are invited to request a sample box and an interview with Bisset & Holland Founders. Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/girlygiftbox/
Mike Burgess
Bisset & Holland
+1 571-388-2434
press@bissetholland.com
Relax and Recovery Boutique