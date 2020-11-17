Telemetry MBI Business Intelligence Platform Brings Performance Metrics & Analytics to Tax and Accounting Firm’s Clients

Acquavella, Chiarelli, Shuster, LLP forms Alliance with 5X Solutions, LLC

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5X Solutions, LLC, a mortgage lending business intelligence and data analytics company has announced a strategic alliance with Acquavella, Chiarelli, Shuster, LLP (ACS). ACS provides certified public accounting and advisory to mortgage lenders.

This alliance will augment ACS’s services with mortgage-centric business intelligence. 5X Solutions, LLC provides ACS clients with year-end reports of key performance indicators. This report outlines financial and performance metrics that help clients gain insight into their mortgage business.

“Business Intelligence (“BI”) provides a deeper understanding and a new level of transparency of the inner workings of your business. Watching your numbers and key performance indicators (“KPIs”), daily, monthly, quarterly, and annually, will help you steer clear of risk and achieve your goals. An early warning of negatively impacting trends eliminates unexpected outcomes and helps you manage a changing business environment with minimal risks. Our approach to BI is to provide turn-key, real-time analytical visualizations related to YOUR KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS and FINANCIAL outcomes to reduce time, improve your ability to manage, and eliminate the need for antiquated reports and spreadsheets.” stated Santo Chiarelli of Acquavella, Chiarelli, Shuster, LLP (ACS).

About 5X Solutions

5x Solutions, LLC is an industry leader in research, data analytics, and technology with specific expertise in the mortgage industry. It offers clients both advisory and technology services that optimize resources, improves profitability, and increase scalability. Using its cloud-based Telemetry MBI platform, clients have 24/7 access to critical key performance indicators, metrics, and financial reports needed to measure and manage their company. Learn more at http://www.5xsolutions.com or http://www.telemetrybi.com

About Acquavella, Chiarelli, Shuster, LLP (ACS)

ACS, LLP is a full-service boutique CPA firm that has been providing audit, accounting, business management, tax, compliance, and advisory services to the Mortgage Banking industry for over 25 years.

ACS enjoys outstanding relationships with warehouse lenders, investors, and other industry professionals. Our staff receives specialized training on issues unique to the mortgage banking industry. ACS has the skill and knowledge to be your perfect business partner. We pride ourselves on servicing clients whether they are in a start-up mode or have an established business through years of dedication and hard work. Our commitment to our clients’ success is the key to ACS’s success. We enjoy the rewarding experience of seeing our services maximize our clients’ financial success.