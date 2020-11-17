Lawson's Dry Hills Appoints Mt. Beautiful USA as Exclusive US Importer for Wholesale Distribution
BENICIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lawson’s Dry Hills appoints Mt. Beautiful USA as Exclusive US Importer for Wholesale Distribution.
Effective Immediately
Lawson’s Dry Hills is making a much-anticipated return to the US market, partnering with well-established New Zealand brand, Mt Beautiful.
Mt Beautiful, from North Canterbury in New Zealand’s South Island, will be the exclusive importer for this pioneering Marlborough producer*.
Mt. Beautiful USA’s CEO Robert Watkins said, “We are very pleased to reintroduce Lawson’s Dry Hills to the US market after a five-year hiatus. The premium quality, authenticity and provenance that they bring to the table will fit nicely into our import portfolio.” He continues, “We are looking forward to showing our U.S. customers the subtle nuances that differentiate these varietals grown in Marlborough versus those grown on our Mt. Beautiful estate in North Canterbury. We are excited to push the conversation forward about New Zealand’s different regions and educate the consumer on how each produces incredible wines with a sense of place”.
Group Marketing Manager for Lawson’s Dry Hills, Belinda Jackson commented, “We are excited to be back in this important market with a team that understands and is passionate about New Zealand wine. We look forward to a great partnership”.
Lawson’s Dry Hills is proud to be 100% certified sustainable throughout every aspect of the business. These independently audited certifications are by world-leading Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand, and the internationally recognized ISO Environmental Management Systems Standard 14001. The company is now working towards ISO 14064 to become carbon neutral by early 2021.
Established in 1992, Lawson’s Dry Hills is one of New Zealand’s most awarded wineries. The company is fully autonomous with its own winery and vineyards throughout the province. The small team are hands-on with every aspect ensuring every wine offers an authentic experience of the grape variety and the place it is grown. Wines include Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Riesling, Gewurztraminer and Pinot Noir under three ranges – Estate, Reserve and Pioneer.
Lawson’s Dry Hills is a member of the Family of Twelve, a fraternity of New Zealand’s most prestigious and enduring artisanal wineries, founded in 2005.
*Note: Lawson’s Dry Hills will supply California direct through their Brand Ambassador, Chuck Hayward
About Mt. Beautiful USA:
Beautiful wine comes from a beautiful place. Owner, Scholar Entrepreneur, and New Zealand native David Teece, believes his homeland “produces some of the best products in the world and aficionados everywhere should have a chance to experience them.” The mission of Mt. Beautiful USA is to carry out David’s wish throughout the United States with dignity and professionalism, living up to the standards of Mt. Beautiful New Zealand’s Winery, Vineyard and Farms.
Visit mtbeautiful.com for more information or for direct sales inquiries, please email Caitlin Manning – Caitlin@mtbeautiful.co.nz
For more information about Lawson’s Dry Hills, please visit http://www.lawsonsdryhills.co.nz or email media contact, Cori Gormley, cori@mtbeautiful.co.nz +1 (707) 758 5455.
For more information on The Family of Twelve, please visit https://familyoftwelve.co.nz/
Robert E Watkins, CEO
Effective Immediately
Lawson’s Dry Hills is making a much-anticipated return to the US market, partnering with well-established New Zealand brand, Mt Beautiful.
Mt Beautiful, from North Canterbury in New Zealand’s South Island, will be the exclusive importer for this pioneering Marlborough producer*.
Mt. Beautiful USA’s CEO Robert Watkins said, “We are very pleased to reintroduce Lawson’s Dry Hills to the US market after a five-year hiatus. The premium quality, authenticity and provenance that they bring to the table will fit nicely into our import portfolio.” He continues, “We are looking forward to showing our U.S. customers the subtle nuances that differentiate these varietals grown in Marlborough versus those grown on our Mt. Beautiful estate in North Canterbury. We are excited to push the conversation forward about New Zealand’s different regions and educate the consumer on how each produces incredible wines with a sense of place”.
Group Marketing Manager for Lawson’s Dry Hills, Belinda Jackson commented, “We are excited to be back in this important market with a team that understands and is passionate about New Zealand wine. We look forward to a great partnership”.
Lawson’s Dry Hills is proud to be 100% certified sustainable throughout every aspect of the business. These independently audited certifications are by world-leading Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand, and the internationally recognized ISO Environmental Management Systems Standard 14001. The company is now working towards ISO 14064 to become carbon neutral by early 2021.
Established in 1992, Lawson’s Dry Hills is one of New Zealand’s most awarded wineries. The company is fully autonomous with its own winery and vineyards throughout the province. The small team are hands-on with every aspect ensuring every wine offers an authentic experience of the grape variety and the place it is grown. Wines include Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Riesling, Gewurztraminer and Pinot Noir under three ranges – Estate, Reserve and Pioneer.
Lawson’s Dry Hills is a member of the Family of Twelve, a fraternity of New Zealand’s most prestigious and enduring artisanal wineries, founded in 2005.
*Note: Lawson’s Dry Hills will supply California direct through their Brand Ambassador, Chuck Hayward
About Mt. Beautiful USA:
Beautiful wine comes from a beautiful place. Owner, Scholar Entrepreneur, and New Zealand native David Teece, believes his homeland “produces some of the best products in the world and aficionados everywhere should have a chance to experience them.” The mission of Mt. Beautiful USA is to carry out David’s wish throughout the United States with dignity and professionalism, living up to the standards of Mt. Beautiful New Zealand’s Winery, Vineyard and Farms.
Visit mtbeautiful.com for more information or for direct sales inquiries, please email Caitlin Manning – Caitlin@mtbeautiful.co.nz
For more information about Lawson’s Dry Hills, please visit http://www.lawsonsdryhills.co.nz or email media contact, Cori Gormley, cori@mtbeautiful.co.nz +1 (707) 758 5455.
For more information on The Family of Twelve, please visit https://familyoftwelve.co.nz/
Robert E Watkins, CEO
Mt Beautiful USA
+1 707-745-3649
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn