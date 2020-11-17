Hoyer Statement on Trump Administration Withdrawing U.S. Troops from Afghanistan and Iraq

"Today's announcement is a hasty move intended to undermine the incoming Biden Administration. It ought to surprise no one that this comes just days after President Trump fired top Pentagon officials who stood against his counterproductive plans. "The U.S.-allied government in Afghanistan remains in a precarious position, holding the line against the Taliban with the help of our forces. This kind of draw-down, in the absence of a broader strategy, will only make the situation more dangerous, emboldening the Taliban to step up its offensive operations and signaling a lack of support for the government in Kabul. This is the same dangerous cut-and-run action that President Trump employed in Syria, which led to further bloodshed and a sense of abandonment by our Kurdish allies, who fought so hard against ISIS. Withdrawing troops from Iraq now would put our allies there at further risk as ISIS seeks to regroup. "President Trump, disturbingly but characteristically, did not consult Congress about this action. The only beneficiaries from such a troop reduction right now will be Russia and Iran, which continue to seek ways to thwart American interests, destabilize our allies, and exploit our weaknesses. President Trump has just handed them a gift at the expense of our national security and the safety of our men and women in uniform."