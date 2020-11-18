SnackSafely.com Adds Milk-Free, Gluten-Free and Sesame-Free Editions to Family of Food Guides

Guides Help Consumers Coping with Food Allergies, Intolerances and Other Dietary Restrictions Find Safe Foods

We’re thrilled to offer these guides to make it easy for consumers to find, research, and purchase products that safely meet their dietary restrictions.” — Dave Bloom

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SnackSafely.com, a media company dedicated to serving the food allergy and celiac communities, is pleased to announce the publication of three new food guides to help support consumers coping with severe dietary restrictions. The Milk (Dairy) Free, Sesame-Free, and Gluten-Free editions join the traditional Peanut and Tree Nut-Free edition that has helped thousands of schools and tens of thousands of families keep allergens out of the classroom and home since 2011. Consumers can also create their own custom guides that exclude their allergens of concern for shopping lists, play dates, school celebrations, or any other event where people with dietary restrictions are in attendance.

Each interactive guide is curated from over 2,500 products sourced from 140 partner manufacturers that provide detailed processing information for 11 allergens in exchange for listings in the guides. The guides are updated every 4-6 weeks to introduce new products and ensure product information is kept up-to-date.

Consumers can click any entry in the guides to see precisely how that product is manufactured with respect to peanuts, tree nuts, milk, eggs, soy, wheat, fish, crustacean shellfish, sesame, mustard, and gluten including shared line and facility information not required by the FDA or available anywhere else. Also provided are kosher, organic, non-GMO and gluten-free certification information, product images and descriptions, and links to manufacturer websites and Amazon pages.

“We’re thrilled to offer these additional guides that make it easy for consumers to find, research, and purchase products that safely meet their dietary restrictions,” said Dave Bloom, CEO of SnackSafely.com. “Our relationships with our partner manufacturers allow us to provide unparalleled allergen processing transparency so our readers can determine for themselves whether a product meets their standards for potential allergen cross-contact.”

All guides are available for free download at https://snacksafely.com/guide.

About SnackSafely.com

SnackSafely.com provides straightforward, actionable information to improve the lives of the estimated 32 million Americans suffering from food allergies. They strive to eliminate anaphylaxis by leveraging their online properties to inform, educate, advocate, and connect the allergic community with news, products and services that help toward achieving this goal.

The firm employs a proprietary platform designed to foster greater transparency in food manufacturing with regard to allergens. Manufacturers join the SnackSafely.com Manufacturer Partnership at no cost by disclosing how 11 allergens are processed during the manufacture of each product and in return receive free listings in the family of Safe Snack Guides and Allergence – their allergen product screening service. All companies large and small are invited to join the Partnership which currently comprises over 140 manufacturers.

To learn more, visit SnackSafely.com.