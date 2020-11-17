Hoyer Statement on White House Senior Staff Announcements

“Today, President-elect Biden announced the selection of diverse, experienced, and talented individuals to serve the American people as White House senior staff. The team the President-elect is putting in place reflects the diversity of our country, and I know they will use their experience and knowledge to restore faith in our government and address the pressing challenges facing our nation.

"In particular, there are two individuals with whom I’ve worked closely with over the years. I congratulate my friend Rep. Cedric Richmond on being named Senior Advisor to the President and Director of the Office of Public Engagement for the incoming Biden Administration. He will be an outstanding member of President-elect Biden's senior White House team, ensuring that the views of all Americans are heard in Oval Office and effectively communicating the Administration's plans to communities around the country. I will be sad to see him leave the House, where he has been a trusted colleague and a skilled legislator, serving the people of Louisiana's Second District with great ability. As former Chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, Cedric helped lead the House's effort to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act this year and has been a powerful voice for civil rights, voting rights, and equality. I know that House Democrats will miss having Cedric in our ranks - and will surely miss his pitching prowess at the annual Congressional Baseball Game. But we will be comforted in the knowledge that his leadership skills will be put to good use in continued service to the country in his new role.

"I also congratulate Steve Ricchetti on being named as Counselor to the President in the incoming Biden White House. I've known Steve for many years, and he is someone whose expertise on the workings of Congress and his deep relationships on Capitol Hill will make him an strong asset to the Biden Administration as it works with the Democratic-led House to enact its legislative agenda. I know that he will bring great skill to the role and will serve the next President well.

“I look forward to working with this team next year to ensure that the federal government is meeting its responsibility to the American people in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, our economic crisis, and the multiple challenges left to the next Administration and Congress that must be met with action."