QliqSOFT’s Healthcare Chatbot and Secure Texting Solutions Now Available in the Epic App Orchard

QliqSOFT Joins the App Orchard Enabling Rapidly Deployed EMR Integrations

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QliqSOFT, specializing in HIPAA-compliant, clinical collaboration, and patient engagement solutions, today announced that their Quincy Healthcare Chatbot solution along with their flagship QliqCONNECT Secure Texting platforms are now available in the App Orchard gallery, providing a clear and easy path to meaningful EMR integration for all QliqSOFT and Epic clients.

“This is an exciting day at QliqSOFT,” says Krishna Kurapati, Founder & CEO, “not just because of this new compatibility with Epic, but because our patient engagement solutions will now be able to positively impact more lives in a time when effective remote care is more important than ever.”

Quincy Healthcare Chatbots enable frictionless, automated, patient engagement opportunities throughout the care journey with AI-driven intelligent chat. From pre-visit care to connected post-care, QliqSOFT is an industry leader for HIPAA-compliant conversational chatbots with thousands of bots deployed across the United States in 2020 alone. Quincy Chatbots are capable of interacting with the patient to schedule appointments, triage symptoms, complete and electronically sign documentation, access peer-reviewed medical content, adhere to care plans, upload images, enroll in programs, manage chronic conditions, and more from any device.

Quincy Healthcare Chatbots, which are AI-driven and conversational in nature, are also powering other Population Health, Telemedicine, and Remote Patient Monitoring initiatives to create a more connected patient experience. Organizations can select from pre-configured solutions or design their own in the Quincy Bot Studio and make their chatbots available to patients via QR code, SMS, email, website, and more.

QliqCONNECT, the KLAS-rated secure clinical communication solution, provides a feature-rich platform for care team collaboration with integrated on-call schedules, group & multi-party messaging, e-signature, e-faxing, image and document exchange, and in-app video calling, as well as free client-side archives and active directory integration.

With the API connectors in the App Orchard, Quincy and QliqCONNECT integrations will be streamlined, an important consideration for healthcare providers.

“One-off integrations consume resources and time, says John Skowlund, QliqSOFT’s Vice President of Business Development. “Now, any Epic client can benefit from that work already being done. This translates to condensed timelines without sacrificing desired interoperability.”

The addition of QliqSOFT to the App Orchard benefits health systems by allowing all of these data-rich interactions, forms, and discrete data to be filed back to the patient record as a PDF.

About QliqSOFT

With over 1500 clients, QliqSOFT addresses the communication needs of healthcare organizations via it’s secure, scalable, modular, Virtual Care Platform. The HIPAA-compliant platform, comprised of QliqCONNECT Secure Messaging, AI-driven Quincy Healthcare Chatbots, on-demand Virtual Visits, and real-time GPS-enabled resource management solution Visit Path, delivers an average of 1.2 million clinical messages exchanged across the U.S. daily and more than 6 months of live virtual care performed every 180 minutes. To learn more, visit www.qliqsoft.com.

Epic and App Orchard are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.