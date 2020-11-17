Market America Explains Why Toners Should Really Have A Place In Your Daily Skincare Routine
EINPresswire.com/ -- Some things bear repeating. If you’re not sure, just ask your mom or dad – or any parent, for that matter. Moms and Dads always seem to have a few key phrases on repeat. You know, the ones like “don’t forget to make your bed,” “it’s your turn to do the dishes” and “remember to wash your face and brush your teeth.” So, as long as you wash your face, what’s the point of using a toner? That’s why Market America | SHOP.COM is here to help explain what a toner is and why toners are important, while also reviewing four excellent toners.
First, if you are already washing your face in the morning and at night, you’re off to a great start. The right cleanser for your skin removes surface dirt, oil, impurities and pollutants from your face. But did you know that just washing your face doesn’t mean that you have actually thoroughly cleaned it? That’s where a toner comes in. A toner helps to remove excess oils and impurities that lie just a bit deeper in the skin by gently exfoliating your skin. Toners can also help remove additional dead skin that still may be present on your face, even after washing.
The benefits of using a skin toner after washing your face include:
• Exfoliating your skin to cleanse pores and remove impurities and excess oils that washing your face may not have removed
• Helping to reduce the appearance of rough, dry skin, leaving it looking softer and smoother
• Supporting healthy skin hydration for a younger-looking, radiant complexion
• Preparing your skin for other skincare products that will moisturize your skin
With so many skin toners available, Market America | SHOP.COM found four different facial toners that each offer their own specific benefits for your skin:
1. Timeless Prescription® MDI Firming Activator (mature, oily/combination skin): Timeless Prescription MDI Firming Activator is a multi-functional toner whose ingredients work to counteract the signs of aging by promoting firmness and elasticity, while also providing moisture. The formula features MDI Complex, which promotes the skin's firmness, elasticity and smoothness and also works by locking moisture into the skin to help slow the appearance of aging. Other key ingredients include chamomile oil, lavender oil and geranium oil.
2. Cellular Laboratories® De-Aging Toner (mature, dry skin): Cellular Laboratories De-Aging Toner gently cleanses excess dirt and residue while balancing and preparing skin for optimal retention of treatments and moisturizer. This multi-functional formula helps protect and soothe skin, while effectively moisturizing for more hydrated, softer skin. Achieve a youthful, healthier look and feel with this anti-aging toner. Key ingredients in this toner include honeysuckle flower, jujube fruit and licorice root extracts.
3. Lumière de Vie® Toner (dry or sensitive skin): Lumière de Vie Toner is an intensive toner that helps to support a radiant complexion by promoting healthy skin hydration, effectively reducing the appearance of rough, dry skin for a softer, smoother complexion. The appearance of fine lines and wrinkles is improved while helping the skin to maintain a healthy balance. One key ingredient, allantoin, has anti-irritant properties, which helps protect and soothe your skin, leaving it feeling softer and smoother.
4. Skintelligence® pH Skin Normalizer (oily/combination skin): Proper pH balance is essential for your skin to perform its primary function as a barrier. This acidic pH helps to protect the skin against micro-organisms and to maintain the skin’s natural barrier function. Skintelligence pH Skin Normalizer assists your skin in maintaining a normal pH level and promotes your skin’s natural ability to resist the effects of pollution and other environmental conditions. Formulated and pH-balanced with some natural extracts, Skintelligence pH Skin Normalizer promotes clean, smooth, balanced and moisturized skin. This alcohol-free formula exfoliates dead skin cells and removes traces of dirt, makeup and other impurities which clog pores. Additionally, Skintelligence pH Skin Normalizer supports elasticity and an even skin tone. Key ingredients in this product include hydrolyzed mucopolysaccharides, a complex of proteins and amino acids that come from the hydrolysis of plant extracts – the essential parts of every living cell – bee pollen, which contains B-complex vitamins, vitamin C, amino acids and more. Bee pollen is an excellent source of nourishment for the skin cells.
Which toner is right for you? Check out each toner’s product page for a full review of all key ingredients and product details. Remember that one of your best resources when finding out what skincare products are right for your skin is your primary healthcare physician or a dermatologist.
Market America | SHOP.COM is a global product brokerage and internet marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing and is the creator of The Shopping Annuity®.
Gillean Smith
Gillean Smith
