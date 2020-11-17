Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,705 in the last 365 days.

SHP Celebrates 2020 Awards Recipients

The State Highway Patrol recognized the exemplary work of several members today during an awards ceremony held at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh.  The 50 members and/or districts that were recognized today continue the Patrol’s long-standing commitment to strive for excellence within our communities.  

The closed ceremony was held in compliance with Executive Order 176 and with strict safety protocol in place.  Opening remarks were provided by Major W. P. Moore, II and an invocation was administered by SHP Chaplain B.C. Murray.  The remarks provided by DPS Secretary Erik A. Hooks and Colonel Glenn M. McNeill, Jr., emphasized the remarkable efforts by each of the members.  

“These recipients have displayed the very best in the performance of their duties and in some instances have put their lives in harm’s way for the good of a stranger," said McNeill.  “The sworn and civilian members of our State Highway Patrol continually rise to an astounding level in their committed service to our state.” 

A list identifying award recipients and their assigned duty station can be found attached.  

# # #  

You just read:

SHP Celebrates 2020 Awards Recipients

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.