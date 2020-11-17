SHP Celebrates 2020 Awards Recipients

The State Highway Patrol recognized the exemplary work of several members today during an awards ceremony held at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh. The 50 members and/or districts that were recognized today continue the Patrol’s long-standing commitment to strive for excellence within our communities.

The closed ceremony was held in compliance with Executive Order 176 and with strict safety protocol in place. Opening remarks were provided by Major W. P. Moore, II and an invocation was administered by SHP Chaplain B.C. Murray. The remarks provided by DPS Secretary Erik A. Hooks and Colonel Glenn M. McNeill, Jr., emphasized the remarkable efforts by each of the members.

“These recipients have displayed the very best in the performance of their duties and in some instances have put their lives in harm’s way for the good of a stranger," said McNeill. “The sworn and civilian members of our State Highway Patrol continually rise to an astounding level in their committed service to our state.”

A list identifying award recipients and their assigned duty station can be found attached.

