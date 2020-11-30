Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 280 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,908 in the last 365 days.

The Radicati Group Releases “Endpoint Security Market, 2020-2024”

In-depth analysis of the business endpoint security market

The worldwide market for business endpoint security solutions continues to see strong growth”
— Sara Radicati
PALO ALTO, CA, US, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Radicati Group’s latest study, “Endpoint Security Market, 2020-2024” offers an in-depth analysis of the business endpoint security market. Endpoint protection solutions are designed to enable organizations to monitor, manage, and protect all endpoints on their networks. Endpoint security solutions must be able to prevent, detect, block and remediate all threats to endpoint computing devices. Often these solutions also offer deep forensic capabilities, as well as managed services for threat hunting and neutralization. Endpoints may include desktop computers, laptops, servers, virtual desktops and servers, removable disk drives, USB devices, mobile devices, credit card readers, IoT devices, and more.

The study provides market size, installed base and revenue market share by vendor, four-year forecasts, breakouts by region and business size for the Endpoint Security market. It also provides a detailed analysis of key market players, including Bitdefender, BlackBerry, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Cybereason, ESET, F-Secure, Kaspersky, McAfee, Microsoft, Panda, SentinelOne, Sophos, Symantec, Trend Micro, VMware Carbon Black, and Webroot.

According to the study, the worldwide market for business endpoint security solutions is expected to generate over $8.2 billion in 2020.

To order a copy of the study, or for additional information about our market research programs, please visit our web site at http://www.radicati.com.

About The Radicati Group, Inc.

The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, information archiving, regulatory compliance, wireless technologies, web services, social networking, instant messaging, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.

The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.

Admin
The Radicati Group, Inc
+1 650-322-8059
email us here

You just read:

The Radicati Group Releases “Endpoint Security Market, 2020-2024”

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.