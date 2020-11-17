Inside Texas Changes Ownership, Expanding Coverage
New investor team recapitalizes historic Texas sports news brand, and plans to grow staff and coverageAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- #1
(Austin, Texas) Today, an investor team led by reporter Eric Nahlin announces the purchase of InsideTexas.com and its assets. Inside Texas is the longest operating independent University of Texas news service, now in its 35th year.
“Inside Texas, or IT, has always been a respected source for objective information and recruiting news for Longhorn fans, especially those who want a deeper discussion of the game,” said Nahlin. “Our editorial staff represents a group of seasoned analysts and reporters who put in the hard work to understand the game, and develop their craft, as well as relationships. With this transaction, we are retaining the entire editorial staff, and in fact, have plans to grow in the coming year.”
Known as a safe, anonymous place for insiders to share information, Inside Texas is well known for pseudonyms to protect the identity of its sources. The Big Cigar, the Asset, and other disguises have added detailed personal context to the sports coverage.
“Our investor group represents a small group of successful professionals, whose expertise spans world-wide entertainment, law, investment banking, and sports marketing,” said Nahlin. “With their support, IT is poised to produce an ultra-premium product for its readers, delivered on an expanding digital platform. But each owner’s contribution starts from the same place, a deep love for their alma mater and a determination to make a lasting imprint on the Texas information landscape.”
Inside Texas premiered in 1985 under the leadership of award-winning journalist Robert Heard. In addition to his many professional contributions, Heard was notable for being a survivor of Charles Whitman's gunfire from the UT Tower tragedy of 1966.
In 1997, Clendon Ross and Michael Pearle bought IT from Heard, transforming Inside Texas from a print periodical to one of the first digital news services covering Texas sports.
“Since coming on board in late 2011, Eric has been integral in building the vibrant content machine that you see today at InsideTexas.com,” said Ross. “He is a great fit to continue the IT legacy of sharp-witted commentary with a dash of humor and a whole lotta passion for the ‘Horns. Michael and I are excited to see what Eric and team have in store.”
Nahlin and the investor group become IT’s third owner in its 35 years of service. Nahlin joined Inside Texas in 2011 as a part-time staff writer, and progressed to a full-time feature writer and editor. “Our team is excited about this transaction, and we have ambitious plans to grow a product that we are very personally committed to. We will work tirelessly to continue to improve the value of an Inside Texas subscription. Stay tuned.”
Darin Szilagyi, APR
Inside Texas
+1 2815365725
email us here