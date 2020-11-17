Dianomi Therapeutics’ Presentation at Internat'l mRNA Health Conf. Highlights Strategies to Improve mRNA-based Therapies
Data presented indicates delivery and improved the efficacy of mRNA-based therapeutics in animal modelsMADISON, WIS., USA, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. William Murphy, Chief Scientific Officer of Dianomi Therapeutics and Professor of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin, recently presented at the International mRNA Health Conference. Murphy discussed how mineral-coated microparticles (MCMs)–or bioengineered materials mimicking human bones and teeth and archaeological fossils–can stabilize, protect and effectively deliver mRNA-based therapies.
Dr. Murphy addressed the importance of a safe and efficacious delivery system, an area under heavy investigation and of great clinical need. Recent data from his lab showed that MCMs can both deliver and improve the efficacy of mRNA-based therapeutics in animal models, including improved diabetic wound healing and improved recovery of function after established spinal cord injury.
“It is noteworthy that Pfizer and Moderna just days ago announced very promising initial results from their respective Phase 3 trials of the first mRNA-based SARS-COV2 vaccines,” said Dr. Murphy. “Our data suggest that Dianomi’s mRNA delivery technology may enable similar breakthroughs in mRNA therapy in a variety of other clinical applications.”
The MCM technology was developed by Dr. Murphy and exclusively licensed to Dianomi from the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) in 2019. Dianomi is currently evaluating the MCM technology in conjunction with several therapeutic targets in a variety of indication and disease models.
The 8th Annual International mRNA Health Conference, held November 8-9, 2020, featured experts, including Dr. Anthony Faucci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and leading expert on the COVID-19 pandemic, from world-class academic institutions and leading biopharmaceutical companies including Pfizer, BioNTech, Curevac and Moderna.
About Dianomi
Dianomi Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on optimizing the therapeutic profile of biologics, small molecules and nucleic acids to improve patient dosing, safety and efficacy. The company is advancing a pipeline of next-generation treatments for respiratory inflammation, rheumatological disease states and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary Mineral Coated Microparticle (MCM) technology mimics the ability of human bones and teeth to provide greatly improved, sustained delivery of active biologics and other molecules. For more information on the company, please visit www.dianomitx.com.
Joleen Rau
Rau Communications
+1 608-209-0792
email us here