Senate Clears Legislation to Create the NJ Global War on Terrorism Medal

Trenton – In response to the global effort to combat terrorism, the Senate today passed legislation sponsored by Senator Vin Gopal which would create the New Jersey Global War on Terrorism Medal.

“By establishing this medal, we will be able to acknowledge and honor New Jersey veterans and military members that have served in the long fight against terrorism,” said Senator Gopal (D-Monmouth). “To date, there has been 32,000 New Jersey veterans who have participated in the Global War on Terrorism, with there being 163 casualties among them. While this medal cannot bring back those lives that were lost, we can at least still honor those lives and those who continue to risk theirs for the well-being of all of us.”

The bill, S-2227, would create a Global War on Terrorism Medal to be presented by the Governor to a veteran who was honorably discharged. Under the bill, recipients of the medal must be a resident of the state, a resident upon entry into service, or has been a resident of the State for at least 20 years in total.

The bill cleared the Senate by a vote of 37-0.

