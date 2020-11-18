Chinsay and Voyager Portal digitalise chartering & operations processes

SINGAPORE, HOUSTON, USA, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chinsay, the leading digitalisation software provider for freight and commodity markets, and Voyager Portal, the workflow automation and visibility software platform for managing marine supply chains, are today announcing their new partnership. The API created by Chinsay and Voyager Portal will connect clients’ front-, middle-, and back-offices to deliver end-to-end digitalisation and straight-through data processing, facilitating collaboration and interoperability with other adjacent software. Clients will see reduced costs, improved risk management and increased visibility and control, enabling them to streamline operations and become more efficient.

The platform combines Chinsay ICP’s (Intelligent Contract Platform) ability to capture and structure data for reuse in managing execution, reporting and automation, with Voyager’s low-code workflow modeller and end-to-end visibility capabilities. Voyager Portal’s integrated inventory and vessel schedule monitoring provide cargo owners with a complete picture of how their ship movements will impact safety stocks and storage levels globally.

Chinsay brings clients the following capabilities:

● Digitalising freight trade workflow and capturing data for automation, integration and reporting.

● Connecting front-, middle-, and back-offices, enabling and simplifying compliance.

● Facilitating efficient, compliant and auditable transactions. Customers are reporting savings of up to 40% of users’ time by eliminating unnecessary rekeying of data.

Award-winning Chinsay is well known for innovation in the freight sector and for bringing specialist technology to major clients. Thanks to the partnership, clients will be able to eliminate manual processes such as email communication, rekeying of data and physically signing documents, and will benefit from fully-validated data. The complete automation of Charter Party and Recap creation means companies can have a full operational overview with set internal compliance metrics.

Colin Hayward, CEO of Chinsay, said: “This partnership marks an important step forward for the freight industry’s automation and innovation. We are jointly offering the market a new way of doing business, bringing end-to-end transparency and efficiency, with a much-needed significant increase in productivity and the ability to capture data through all stages, from negotiation to vessel discharge. This is a unique offering in the sector and I am confident it will benefit many companies, especially at a time when automation and digitalisation are vital for the industry.”

Voyager Portal provides customers with the following capabilities:

● A single source of truth for port-to-port visibility of vessel movements and their impact on inventory levels.

● An easy-to-configure portal for customers to get the latest voyage data 24/7.

● Low-code workflow modeller capability of digitalisation and automating hundreds of daily operations processes such as surveyor nominations, demurrage processing and requests-for-quote.

Matthew Costello, CEO of Voyager Portal, said: “Our customers are seeing the long term value of being more customer-centric. To achieve this, visibility of processes and data becomes increasingly important to drive revenue growth and bottom-line operational improvements. Increasing interoperability within the industry is a critical stepping-stone towards helping our customers achieve their goals and we are excited to be partnering with Chinsay to deliver a zero-waste and transparent marine supply chain.”

Please click here for a detailed infographic about the offering.