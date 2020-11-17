Maryland Commission on Climate Change Issues Annual Report Independent commission outlines various proposals and recommendations

BALTIMORE (November 16, 2020) – The Maryland Commission on Climate Change (Commission) today issues its 2020 Annual Report to Governor Hogan and the General Assembly. The Commission adopted the report at its quarterly meeting on November 9, 2020.

“Maryland continues to make real progress in finding common ground for common sense solutions to our environmental challenges, and this report reflects that commitment,” said Commission Chair and Secretary of the Maryland Department of the Environment Ben Grumbles. “I thank all the members, co-chairs, and citizens involved in this effort.”

The Commission co-chairs are Anne Lindner, director of state government affairs at Exelon, and Kim Coble, executive director at Maryland League of Conservation Voters.

“We applaud the members for their hard work and effort, and are pleased that the bipartisan Commission is recommending the state takes bold and immediate actions to reduce the impacts of climate change. The Commission looks forward to working with the Governor and General Assembly to advance its recommendations,” Coble said.

The Commission’s priorities outlined in this report include building broader partnerships with federal, state, and local governments and the private sector to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and prepare for further impacts of climate change in Maryland.

The Annual Report can be found at mde.maryland.gov/MCCC.