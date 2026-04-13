Maryland Department of the Environment Investigating 32,000-Gallons of Jet Fuel Leaks at Joint Base Andrews

Pipe Isolated and Shut Down; Federal Facility Did Not Properly Report Leaks Over Several Months

BALTIMORE (April 13, 2026) – The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) is investigating leaks of roughly 32,000 gallons of jet fuel at the U.S. Air Force’s Joint Base Andrews (JBA) between January and March 2026. The leaking portion of the system has been isolated and shut down while contractor Clean Harbors works to clean up the site and investigate the source of the failure.

The leaks originated from a refueling system. Some fuel eventually reached Piscataway Creek, which flows into the Potomac River. There is no threat to drinking water as intake pipes are upstream. MDE is assessing the full scope of the impact to local waterways and collecting soil and water quality samples.

“While Maryland values its deep ties to federal defense installations across the state, contaminating Maryland’s land and water is unacceptable,” said Secretary of the Environment Serena Mcilwain. “The state and the local community deserve answers and a robust response.”

The base failed to promptly disclose leaks as required by its state oil permit and did not report the full extent of the discharge until April 8, 2026. Its leak detection system failed multiple times between January and March, yet MDE was not notified until odors and a fuel sheen were observed near the headwaters of Piscataway Creek on March 23. The contamination prevention system also failed twice in early April, when a containment dam collapsed during heavy rain.

The Air Force shut down the leaking portion of the base’s fueling system at the state’s direction and will not restart it until all relevant safety requirements are met. Other parts of the base’s fueling system remain fully operational. MDE has ordered the base to:

Conduct an emergency soil investigation to find exactly where the fuel is traveling.

Drill and install monitoring wells and remediate impacted soils.

Provide daily updates on all cleanup progress. The base reports it was able to capture 10,000 gallons of fuel before it reached Piscataway Creek.



MDE advises the public to avoid swimming, wading, or recreating in areas of Piscataway Creek where a petroleum sheen or odor is present, or near containment booms.

Exposure to petroleum products such as jet fuel may cause skin, eye, or respiratory irritation, and pets should also be kept out of affected areas. MDE is working with partner agencies to monitor conditions and recommends contacting your local health department for additional guidance.

Due to fish consumption advisories related to PFOS contamination already in place before the spill, MDE advises against eating largemouth and smallmouth bass from the tidal headwaters of Piscataway Creek and sunfish from the non-tidal section of the creek.

###