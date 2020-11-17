Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,036 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,695 in the last 365 days.

Bozeman CWD sampling station closed due to COVID-19

CWD - Region 3

Tue Nov 17 08:57:44 MST 2020

The chronic wasting disease sampling station in Bozeman has been closed due to COVID-19.

This station was located at FWP’s Bozeman office, 1400 S. 19th Ave.

Hunters who need help collecting CWD samples from their harvested deer, elk or moose can find alternative sampling station locations at https://buff.ly/35vFbWh. Hunters can also access resources from FWP on how to collect and submit samples themselves by visiting https://go.usa.gov/x7EGX.

You just read:

Bozeman CWD sampling station closed due to COVID-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.