Bozeman CWD sampling station closed due to COVID-19

CWD - Region 3

Tue Nov 17 08:57:44 MST 2020

The chronic wasting disease sampling station in Bozeman has been closed due to COVID-19.

This station was located at FWP’s Bozeman office, 1400 S. 19th Ave.

Hunters who need help collecting CWD samples from their harvested deer, elk or moose can find alternative sampling station locations at https://buff.ly/35vFbWh. Hunters can also access resources from FWP on how to collect and submit samples themselves by visiting https://go.usa.gov/x7EGX.