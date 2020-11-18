Maryland Optometric Association and Abyde deliver HIPAA compliance to independent eye care professionals

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry-leading HIPAA compliance solution provider Abyde announced a new partnership with Maryland Optometric Association (MOA), offering a complete, user-friendly HIPAA program to MOA’s members.

Together with the Maryland Optometric Association, Abyde will provide MOA members with essential HIPAA compliance programs designed to complement eye care practices’ day to day operations. The partnership will give MOA members exclusive access to a comprehensive HIPAA compliance solution that helps meet government-mandated HIPAA compliance requirements and safeguard their practices against common HIPAA violations.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for independent eye care providers to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. The revolutionary approach to HIPAA compliance guides practices through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Security Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, dynamically generated policies, and more.

“Our partnership with Maryland Optometric Association will deliver Abyde’s intuitive solution to more eye care providers while helping them meet serious and essential government compliance requirements in significantly less time,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “We are thrilled to share valuable resources necessary to thrive in today’s environment with even more of Maryland’s eye care professionals.”

“Abyde is an industry leader in HIPAA compliance, and we are confident their leading solution and user-friendly software will provide exceptional value to our members,” said Maryland Optometric Association Executive Director, Jennifer Cohen, “This partnership will help our independent eye care providers meet important HIPAA requirements in a simple and stress-free way.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About Maryland Optometric Association

The Maryland Optometric Association is committed to advancing and empowering optometry in the state of Maryland. We work collectively to increase our scope of practice. We are committed to providing excellent and cost-effective educational tools and resources to all our members. We connect optometrists with one another and their communities to strengthen our overall mission.

For more information, press only: Abyde Marketing, marketing@abyde.com