ValidIDe Project Announces Eloisa Marchesoni and Giacomo Arcaro joining Advisory

ValidIDe Identities for All Blackchain Consulting Co-founder Influencer

ValidIDe thanks the contributors to its Fundraiser Campaign providing Perks for supporting our development of the ValidIDe Safe Secure Identity as a Service

This has been an amazing and fast three months since we, the students and I, came up with the idea of ValidIDe. We are excited how the project is shaping up to serve the world protecting identities.” — Adj. Professor, Dr. Gordon Jones

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ValidIDe Project thanks the amazing contributors to its Indiegogo Fundraiser Campaign [ https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-validide-project ] providing Perks to contributors in support of developing the ValidIDe Safe Secure Identity as a Service.Today, we are announcing that Blackchain executives, Eloisa Marchesoni and Giacomo Arcaro, are joining the ValidIDe Project advisory to help grow the ValidIDe community and finalize designs for the ValidIDe Safe Secure Identity as a Service ecosystem."ValidIDe is helping our firm develop a strategic response to the self-sovereign identity market opportunity. With access to Professor Jones and his team of student's insight, tools, and expertise, together with our guidance as top tech entrepreneurs, we’ll be able to rapidly experiment with aspects of Blockchain technology to develop decentralized identity solutions to the benefit of both individuals and business," said Ms. Marchesoni. Mr. Arcaro added, "We see how the ValidIDe Project is different than just building a technology platform; their idea of Safe Secure Identity as a Service is their differentiator in the market place."Whether online or in the real world, there's no simple way to verify who you are or who you claim to be other than your driver’s license. By having to give that document out, sometimes you are revealing all your personal identity information (PII) when it isn’t necessary.Imagine a solution where restaurants, bars, stadiums, banks, governments, employers, hospitals, and others all have an accurate way to verify your identity and you don’t have to worry about who is looking over your shoulder. Your personal information that isn’t needed is safe and secure and the information that you do need is at your fingertips.The ValidIDe Project is currently developing an application that you and the person asking for information can both place your full trust in because you know that, once the information is validated, it is impossible to hack and alter it.“One of the primary factors of ValidIDe is to make sure that you are always in control of the information you want to share. When I need to prove my age, I don’t need to share my actual birthdate, just the fact that I am of age to buy. This way, I don’t have to worry if that waiter now knows my name and where I live,” said Erica Barnette, a co-founder of the ValidIDe Project and senior in the iSchool at UofSC.Now that the COVID Vaccine is a reality and soon to be dispensed, all venues from restaurants to football stadiums are going to be asking everyone to verify their immunity to the Coronavirus. ValidIDe will be able to verify the credentials of member’s immunizations so they may illustrate them to requesters as they wish under the member’s absolute control.“I am passionate about both, protecting our personal information and healthcare. As a Doctor of Health Administration, I know how important it is to assure our member's personal health information (PHI) is protected and that only they have control over when and where it is shared. This will be very important during the deployment of the COVID Vaccine because the government isn’t really going to care much about privacy. They just want everyone vaccinated. It will be up to us to maintain security and control over our information, said Dr. Gordon Jones, a co-founder of the project with the students and Adj. Professor of Blockchain at UofSC.To create your digital ID, you’ll be able to download the ValidIDe Wallet from Apple Store or Google Play. From there, you will set up an account indicating which state you have a driver’s license or official state identity.You will then use the ValidIDe virtual facial scan on your smartphone while the ValidIDe machine-learning algorithm compares the facial scan to your driver’s license or identification card photo on file with your resident state.Once your profile has been validated by ValidIDe and saved, advanced blockchain security features help identify that your ID is legitimate. When you need your ID, simply click on the ValidIDe app and show it to the waiter, airport TSA agent, or whomever.Because ValidIDe is a startup created by students out of UofSC, the group wants to introduce the project to the world through an Indiegogo Fundraiser Campaign. This allows contributors to be able to support the project by pre-purchasing reward Perks. Funds raised will go directly to developing the applications and the ValidIDe blockchain network with verification services for Charter members.We encourage and ask everyone reading this message to learn more and contribute to our Campaign website at: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-validide-project ABOUT ValidIDeThe ValidIDe Project is a startup created by students from the University of South Carolina. We believe that all people should own their Personal Identity Information (PII), be in control of who accesses it, and benefit from its use by any government, private enterprise, and other third parties. We verify the identity of individuals based on the strength of a collection of evidence so they may share their Personal Identity Information when required. This is executed through a process directly conducted by humans as a service and a digital process conducted by the latest in technologically advanced tools such as our Service With A Tool or the ValidIDe SWAT.ABOUT BlackchainBlackchain is an international consulting firm focused on serving and growing the blockchain and cryptocurrency markets. Their formula of Growth Hacking isn’t simply Marketing, it’s something much more!We will do everything to make sure your business goals are met. With our extensive knowledge, inside edge and symbiotic relationship with highly respected bodies in the blockchain industry we can help you to get into the highway lane so that your company experience exponential growth and also retain the numbers.#blockchain #identity #verification #security #reputation###

Introduction to the ValidIDe Project