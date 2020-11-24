Dental Implants in Philadelphia Helping Patients Speak, Eat, & Smile with Confidence
DICE Dental is located only a short drive from Philadelphia. Dental implants at DICE start at only $750.
Patients can smile again, they can eat their favorite foods, and they can speak comfortably.”SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone looking for dental implants in Philadelphia can find high-quality, low-cost care at DICE Dental in Springfield. DICE is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of both the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. With years of experience and a dedication to the latest dental technology, Dr. Alger looks forward to helping patients find the care they need.
— Dr. Katie Alger
Dental implants remain the most popular service offered by DICE. They start at only $750. After the medical-grade screw is surgically placed, an abutment and crown are added for a natural finish. The crown can even be color-matched to blend in with a patient’s existing teeth.
“The results are life-changing,” says Dr. Alger. “Patients can smile again, they can eat their favorite foods, and they can speak comfortably.”
“The best part of the process is seeing them show off their smile when it’s over,” she adds.
DICE also offers extractions, crowns, and dentures in Springfield. Dentures start at only $499. Crowns start at $500. Extractions start at $99.
During a consultation, Dr. Alger will meet with patients, discuss their needs, and help them decide on the treatment plan best for their health and smile. To request an appointment with the Springfield dentist, visit https://dice-dental.com/schedule-an-appointment/. New patients are being accepted.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, PA. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
