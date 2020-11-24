Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,579 in the last 365 days.

Dental Implants in Philadelphia Helping Patients Speak, Eat, & Smile with Confidence

Logo for DICE Dental, Springfield dentist

DICE Dental offers dental implants, dentures, extractions, and crowns in Springfield, PA

DICE Dental is located only a short drive from Philadelphia. Dental implants at DICE start at only $750.

Patients can smile again, they can eat their favorite foods, and they can speak comfortably.”
— Dr. Katie Alger
SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone looking for dental implants in Philadelphia can find high-quality, low-cost care at DICE Dental in Springfield. DICE is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of both the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. With years of experience and a dedication to the latest dental technology, Dr. Alger looks forward to helping patients find the care they need.

Dental implants remain the most popular service offered by DICE. They start at only $750. After the medical-grade screw is surgically placed, an abutment and crown are added for a natural finish. The crown can even be color-matched to blend in with a patient’s existing teeth.

“The results are life-changing,” says Dr. Alger. “Patients can smile again, they can eat their favorite foods, and they can speak comfortably.”

“The best part of the process is seeing them show off their smile when it’s over,” she adds.

DICE also offers extractions, crowns, and dentures in Springfield. Dentures start at only $499. Crowns start at $500. Extractions start at $99.

During a consultation, Dr. Alger will meet with patients, discuss their needs, and help them decide on the treatment plan best for their health and smile. To request an appointment with the Springfield dentist, visit https://dice-dental.com/schedule-an-appointment/. New patients are being accepted.



About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, PA. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.

Dr. Katie Alger
DICE Dental
+1 484-993-6222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

DICE Dental in Springfield, PA

You just read:

Dental Implants in Philadelphia Helping Patients Speak, Eat, & Smile with Confidence

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.