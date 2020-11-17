Putting into Words a Mother’s Love
Mom's Poetry
Inspiring and moving souls through literatureCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A mother’s love is like no other and knows no boundaries. They teach us how important it is to believe in ourselves and appreciate everything that we have. During our formative years, our mothers have showered us with love, kind words, and many gifts. While we may not have recognized them before as much as we do now, it can never be too late to relive those moments through the words of another mother.
The book Mom’s Poetry is a collection of poems written by Kathleen originating from her personal experiences in life. It is a peaceful and spiritual read that includes poems and prayers for family members, a special poem dedicated for the events that happened in 9-11 and her personal take on it, as well as her reflections on family deaths.
The author of the book, Kathleen Jane Madden Dunleavy, earned her undergraduate degree at the Catholic University of America and two graduate degrees in Fairleigh Dickinson University and the University of Phoenix. Kathleen spent most of her career in the field of nursing and worked at the New York-Presbyterian Hospital for more than forty years. Kathleen is a family woman, but her interests include charitable activities, reading, writing, and gardening.
This book seeks to inspire the readers through a series of poems taken out of her personal and spiritual experience. For those who love literature, Kathleen’s work on Mom’s Poetry could be a refreshing and calming read. This is undoubtedly a must-read book for those who are struggling in life, especially those who yearn for the guidance of a caring mother.
