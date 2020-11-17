Triotos Announces a New ‘Pre-packaged’ Low Cost Customizable Asset Tracking Solution

Triotos is today releasing a ‘pre-package’ low cost customizable asset tracking solution built on the AWS IoTcore and low cost cellular IoT connectivity

PARSIPPANY, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triotos is today releasing a ‘pre-package’ low cost customizable asset tracking solution built on the AWS IoTcore platform and utilizing low cost cellular IoT connectivity from AT&T and hardened IP-65 approved battery powered trackers. Initially intended for non-powered assets where location is reported when they move, this solution is designed using battery powered trackers that can report up to 1000 or 3000 location movement on one battery charge for battery life of 3-10 years if reporting on average once every 24 hours.

The Triotos solution comes complete web-based application for monitoring location data and events as well as customizable analytics of the nature of movement as well as operational data. It also has applications for monitoring the ongoing operational status for thousands of trackers as well as a flexible administration application for user administration and device provisioning.

“Built using industrial strength AWS IoT platform, secure AT&T cellular connectivity and hardened tracker devices, this solution can be used for any tracking need ranging from 10’s of to 100,000’s ” says Leo Lorenzetti, CEO of Triotos. “It is usable out of the box but equally important, designed to be customizable to your specific business needs and integrated with your business systems, services we provide.”

