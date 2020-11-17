IRI Announces 2020 Federal Champion of Retirement Security Award Recipients
Rep. Richard Neal and Rep. Mike Kelly Hailed for Commitment to America’s Workers, Retirees
We are honored to present Chairman Neal and Congressman Kelly with IRI’s 2020 Champion of Retirement Security Award for their tireless advocacy on behalf of America’s workers and retirees.”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) today presented House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.) and Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) with the IRI 2020 Champion of Retirement Security Award in recognition of their outstanding contributions and leadership to enhance and strengthen retirement security for America’s workers and retirees.
— Wayne Chopus, IRI President & CEO
“We are honored to present Chairman Neal and Congressman Kelly with IRI’s 2020 Champion of Retirement Security Award for their tireless advocacy on behalf of America’s workers and retirees and their commitment to advancing policies to address the nation’s retirement crisis,” said Wayne Chopus, IRI President and CEO.
Chairman Neal established retirement security as one of his top priorities shortly after taking the reins of the Ways and Means Committee in 2019. He moved quickly to advance bipartisan legislation, the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act, through the House by May, and it became law in December of 2019. The new law significantly expands access to workplace retirement plans for millions more full- and part-time workers, particularly those employed by small businesses. The SECURE Act also expands opportunities for workers to obtain guaranteed lifetime income products.
More recently, Chairman Neal introduced a second bipartisan retirement security bill, the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This legislation would further enhance retirement plan access and features for workers and expand access to lifetime income products to ensure retirees will not outlive savings. Several policies IRI supports and has advocated for are included in the bill.
Chairman Neal is the first two-time recipient of the IRI Champion of Retirement Security Award. He was previously recognized in 2014.
Rep. Kelly, a long-standing member of the House Ways and Means Committee, also co-chairs the House Retirement Caucus. He is a passionate advocate for retirement security and was the original co-sponsor of the SECURE Act.
Rep. Kelly successfully advocated for a provision in the SECURE Act to allow small businesses to pool together to offer their workers retirement plans. He has sought improved access to retirement savings for military members and their spouses. Rep. Kelly also has supported efforts to ensure consumer choice in selecting professional investment advice.
“Improving Americans’ long-term financial security has been a key priority of mine throughout my career in Congress and as Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee,” Chairman Neal said. “I’m grateful to the Insured Retirement Institute for their continued partnership and am delighted to be the first two-time recipient of their Champion of Retirement Security Award. Together, we will address our nation’s retirement crisis and make secure, dignified retirements a reality for all Americans.”
“It is a tremendous honor to receive the 2020 Champion of Retirement Security Award,” said Rep. Kelly. “IRI is fighting to give Americans more options for a financially secure retirement in their golden years, and I am proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with them in that effort. Since coming to Congress, it has been a top priority of mine to find common ground on both sides of the aisle to empower Americans to keep more of their hard-earned money and expand options for them to better plan for and save for their retirement. Let’s keep working together to make that a reality for more Americans and their families!”
“IRI and our members are thankful to Chairman Neal and Congressman Kelly for their commitment to advancing effective retirement security policies for our nation,” Chopus said. “We share that commitment and look forward to working with them.”
The IRI Champion of Retirement Security Award was established in 2013 to recognize policymakers who work to enhance retirement security in the United States.
# # #
The Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) is the leading association for the retirement income industry and represents the entire supply chain of insured retirement strategies. IRI members are the major insurers, asset managers, broker-dealers/distributors, and 150,000 financial professionals. IRI provides an objective forum for communication and education, and advocates for the sustainable retirement solutions Americans need to help achieve a secure and dignified retirement. Learn more at www.irionline.org.
Daniel Zielinski
Insured Retirement Institute
+1 202-469-3026
email us here