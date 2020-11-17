​​​​​​​JCOPE Settles Ethics Law Violations with Former MTA Comput...

The Joint Commission on Public Ethics (“Commission”) today announced that it has reached a settlement agreement with a former Metropolitan Transportation Authority (“MTA”) computer analyst in connection with allegations that he violated State ethics laws through his handling of a State-owned phone and filing false time and attendance records.

Jerry Manneh, who resigned from the MTA following its own internal investigation into the matter, admitted that he gave an MTA-issued phone to a friend. The evidence shows that he later submitted a personal cell phone to the MTA in an effort to get a replacement work phone. In addition, Manneh admitted that he reported being present for work and receiving nearly $1,500 in pay for five days when he was actually out of the country. As part of the settlement, he agreed to pay the Commission $1,000 to settle a violation of Public Officers Law § 74(3)(d), which provides that no State employee should use their official position to secure unwarranted privileges or exemptions for themselves or others. MTA did recover the misappropriated cell phone, and Manneh also forfeited the wages associated with the falsified timecards in his final paycheck.

This case was referred to the Commission by the Office of the MTA Inspector General following its own investigation and report.