Anexinet Enhances Its Cybersecurity Offering With Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response

AI-Powered MDR Solution Strengthens Cyber Threat Detection and Resolution

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation , a leading provider of digital business solutions, today announced its partnership with Alert Logic to deliver its market-defining Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution to Anexinet customers. Through the agreement, Alert Logic’s cloud-based solution will provide 24/7 security monitoring against hacker threats, malware, and other cyberattacks. When a credible threat is detected, Anexinet’s trained response team will immediately quarantine impacted devices and rebuild systems if necessary.



“The Alert Logic partnership broadens Anexinet’s cybersecurity portfolio with cutting-edge-threat intelligence to protect our customers against increasingly sophisticated and frequent cyberattacks,” said Ryan Benner, VP Infrastructure Services, Anexinet. “Coupled with our deep security expertise, the partnership will bring a turnkey solution for organizations that lack the in-house staff to monitor and administer a security operations center.”

Anexinet’s enhanced solution is an ideal complement for organizations that have some cybersecurity elements in place but need to increase protection without the cost and burden of additional staff, training, or software/hardware upgrades. With this new partnership, customers will receive world-renowned cloud-based threat detection and the proven talent to engage and thwart attacks—without the exorbitant costs of building a solution in-house.

“Through a combination of technology, threat intelligence, and round-the-clock security experts, Alert Logic will help drive new levels of digital asset protection for every Anexinet customer, creating visibility throughout the technology stack, across public clouds, hybrid and on-prem environments,” said Dan Webb, VP of Partner Sales and Alliances at Alert Logic. “We are thrilled to partner with Anexinet to elevate its security offerings and deliver MDR to many more organizations.”

Follow Anexinet on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , or via the Anexinet Insights Blog .

About Anexinet

From intelligent, full-stack engagement strategies and solutions to modern, secure infrastructure products and services, Anexinet focuses on technology-enabled business transformation that drives value. For over two decades, Anexinet has helped companies worldwide solve their most complex challenges—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions. Anexinet’s record of client success springs from a culture rooted in thought leadership and delivery excellence. For more information, please visit www.anexinet.com or follow Anexinet on Twitter or LinkedIn.