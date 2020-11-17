EshopWedrop Collaborates with iDenfy to Verify Its Potential Customers and Provide Them with Smooth Onboarding

iDenfy will be helping EshopWedrop in making its platform more protected from fake accounts.

KAUNAS, LITHUANIA, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EshopWedrop is a low-cost x-border parcel delivery solutions provider. The company enables consumers to buy goods from online retailers in the USA, Europe, and Asia. Customers can purchase products from any popular e-commerce store, including eBay, Amazon, Walmart, Sports Direct, etc., and have their products shipped to their addresses.

EshopWedrop was established to abolish online barriers prohibiting consumers from receiving goods from international eCommerce platforms. With EshopWedrop, shoppers can buy their favorite products directly from American and European markets.

In partnership with iDenfy, EshopWedrop wishes to secure its platform from different types of identity fraud. iDenfy's AI-enabled identity verification solution will help them cope with issues like fraudulent accounts and false information from customers, etc.

The partnership is going to be beneficial for shoppers as well. They will get verified from the convenience of their own homes. The company believes that it will improve its conversion rate and help them target more customers as well.

According to EshopWedrop, the onboarding journey is relatively straightforward after partnering with iDenfy. Mircea Bandean, EshopWedrop Managing Director, says, "iDenfy makes the online identity verification process instant; therefore, customers get immediate access to our full range of services. Furthermore, identity verification helps us rest easy, safe in the knowledge that all our customers are fully identified and legit."

iDenfy is an identity verification solution provider in Lithuania, combining advanced liveness detection, facial recognition, and ID verification features in one solution. The company has been working with numerous prestigious firms and brands across the globe. They also help businesses comply with AML (Anti Money Laundering) and KYC (Know Your Customer) directives. iDenfy can verify 1300 types of ID documents from 200 countries.

Domantas Ciulde, the CEO of iDenfy, says, "We are excited to announce a partnership with EshopWedrop. We will provide them with a slick way to verify their customers' identities and avoid the creation of fake accounts. Our advanced solutions will make sure their customers have a smooth onboarding experience."

According to EshopWedrop, the alliance will help them meet KYC requirements quickly, which is now the industry standard. Moreover, meeting legal requirements for overseas eCommerce distributions will be much easier.