Local Authors Featured in San Diego Writers and Editors Guild 2020 Anthology
The San Diego Writers and Editors Guild has released their ninth anthology featuring many of the county’s best-known authors and poets.
The anthology represents the best of the local writing community”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The San Diego Writers and Editors Guild have released their 2020 anthology, titled The Guilded Pen – Strange Happenings. The collection of selected works pivots on the theme of strange happenings, and features stories and poems across a range of genres and styles.
— Mardie Schroeder
The anthology includes outstanding works by established local writers like Richard Lederer, best known for his puns, oxymorons, and anagrams. It also includes outstanding submissions from several aspiring local authors.
According to Guild president Mardie Schroeder, “The anthology represents the best of the local writing community. It is the pride of our guild, and it provides a place for talented but undiscovered authors to publish for the first time. Many of the writers featured over the years have built remarkable careers from their start in the anthology.”
Anthology editor, Marcia Buompensiero commented that the anthology is sometimes hilarious, and sometimes deeply introspective. “Readers can expect a surprising range of topics within the Strange Happenings theme. While many of the pieces draw inspiration from life on the California coast, some are about people and places as far afield as South Africa.”
Readers can order The Guilded Pen – Strange Happenings anthology as an e-book or softcover volume on Amazon.com.
With the tenth anniversary edition of the anthology slated for release in the summer of 2021, the Guild committee are calling on writers of all ages to join, become involved, and submit their work when the call for submissions goes out this winter.
About the San Diego Writers and Editors Guild: The SDWEG, founded in 1979 by Rhoda Riddell, is the oldest Guild of its kind in San Diego County. Today, after 41 years, the SDWEG continues its leadership role in the local writing arts. Members enjoy meetings throughout the year, marketing support, and ongoing seminars and workshops that assist in the development of writing skills and career advancement.
Mardie Schroeder
San Diego Writers and Editors Guild
+1 619-928-9066
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter