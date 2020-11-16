Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 981 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,599 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2020

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Motion to Go to Conference and Republican Motion to Instruct Conferees on H.R. 6395 – William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021

Suspensions (25 bills)

  1. H.R. 4499 – NIMHD Research Endowment Revitalization Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Barragan – Energy and Commerce)
  2. H.R. 5668 – MODERN Labeling Act of 2020 (Rep. Matsui – Energy and Commerce)
  3. H.R. 4712 – Fairness in Orphan Drug Exclusivity Act, as amended (Rep. Dean – Energy and Commerce)
  4. H.R. 2466 – State Opioid Response Grant Authorization Act of 2020 (Rep. Trone – Energy and Commerce)
  5. H.R. 2281 – Easy MAT for Opioid Addiction Act, as amended (Rep. Ruiz – Energy and Commerce)
  6. H.R. 2117 – FASTER Act of 2020 (Rep. Matsui – Energy and Commerce)
  7. H.R. 5855 – Bipartisan Solution to Cyclical Violence Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Ruppersberger – Energy and Commerce)
  8. H.R. 3878 – Block, Report, And Suspend Shipments Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. McKinley – Energy and Commerce)
  9. H.R. 4806 – DEBAR Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Latta – Energy and Commerce)
  10. H.R. 4812 – Ensuring Compliance Against Drug Diversion Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Griffith – Energy and Commerce)
  11. H.R. 6096 – READI Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. McNerney – Energy and Commerce)
  12. H.R. 6624 – USA Telecommunications Act (Rep. Pallone – Energy and Commerce)
  13. H.R. 7310 – Spectrum IT Modernization Act of 2020 (Rep. Doyle – Energy and Commerce)
  14. H.R. 2610 – Fraud and Scam Reduction Act, as amended (Rep. Blunt Rochester – Energy and Commerce
  15. H.R. 6435 – Combating Pandemic Scams Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Carter (GA) – Energy and Commerce)
  16. H.R. 8121 – Pandemic Effects on Home Safety and Tourism Act (Rep. Cardenas – Energy and Commerce)
  17. H.R 2914 – Housing Survivors of Major Disaster Act, as amended (Rep. Espaillat – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  18. H.R. 8408 – Aircraft Certification Reform and Accountability Act, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  19. H.R. 8266 – FEMA Assistance Relief Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  20. H.R. 4611 – Ocean Pollution Reduction Act II, as amended (Rep. Peters – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  21. H.R. 8326 – Child Care is Economic Development Act of 2020 (Rep. Finkenauer – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  22. H.R. 5919 – National Children’s Museum Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  23. S. 1869 – Secure Federal LEASEs Act, as amended (Sen. Peters – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  24. H.R. 5953 – Preventing Disaster Revictimization Act, as amended (Rep. Graves (MO) – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  25. H.R. 4358 – Preliminary Damage Assessment Improvement Act of 2020 (Rep. Katko – Transportation and Infrastructure)

You just read:

THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2020

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.