THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2020
Motion to Go to Conference and Republican Motion to Instruct Conferees on H.R. 6395 – William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021
Suspensions (25 bills)
- H.R. 4499 – NIMHD Research Endowment Revitalization Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Barragan – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 5668 – MODERN Labeling Act of 2020 (Rep. Matsui – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4712 – Fairness in Orphan Drug Exclusivity Act, as amended (Rep. Dean – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2466 – State Opioid Response Grant Authorization Act of 2020 (Rep. Trone – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2281 – Easy MAT for Opioid Addiction Act, as amended (Rep. Ruiz – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2117 – FASTER Act of 2020 (Rep. Matsui – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 5855 – Bipartisan Solution to Cyclical Violence Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Ruppersberger – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 3878 – Block, Report, And Suspend Shipments Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. McKinley – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4806 – DEBAR Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Latta – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4812 – Ensuring Compliance Against Drug Diversion Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Griffith – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 6096 – READI Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. McNerney – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 6624 – USA Telecommunications Act (Rep. Pallone – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 7310 – Spectrum IT Modernization Act of 2020 (Rep. Doyle – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2610 – Fraud and Scam Reduction Act, as amended (Rep. Blunt Rochester – Energy and Commerce
- H.R. 6435 – Combating Pandemic Scams Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Carter (GA) – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 8121 – Pandemic Effects on Home Safety and Tourism Act (Rep. Cardenas – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R 2914 – Housing Survivors of Major Disaster Act, as amended (Rep. Espaillat – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 8408 – Aircraft Certification Reform and Accountability Act, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 8266 – FEMA Assistance Relief Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 4611 – Ocean Pollution Reduction Act II, as amended (Rep. Peters – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 8326 – Child Care is Economic Development Act of 2020 (Rep. Finkenauer – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 5919 – National Children’s Museum Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- S. 1869 – Secure Federal LEASEs Act, as amended (Sen. Peters – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 5953 – Preventing Disaster Revictimization Act, as amended (Rep. Graves (MO) – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 4358 – Preliminary Damage Assessment Improvement Act of 2020 (Rep. Katko – Transportation and Infrastructure)