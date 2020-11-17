‘MASCULINE SEXUALITY AS A HEALING FORCE’ SELECTED FOR SXSW 2021 CONSIDERATION - Presented by Author Destin Gerek
SXSW PanelPicker®, a people’s choice platform for the programming of SXSW 2021, is open for community voting now through this Friday, November 20, 2020LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What does being a man in 2021 mean? How can men show healthy adoration for the feminine? Why is bettering our understanding of women important for men to develop healthier connections to their masculinity and their sexuality? Destin Gerek, an internationally recognized author and an expert on masculinity and male sexuality, offers “Masculine Sexuality as a Healing Force” for consideration to the public audiences of SXSW.
“Men are struggling to adapt to the incredible growth and change coming out of women in recent generations: both in and out of the bedroom. Women are owning their power, finding their voice, and increasingly exploring and expressing their sexuality; the right to their own pleasure. Too often women are asking themselves why it’s so hard to find a man who can meet them in this new place,” states Destin Gerek, author of the No. 1 best-seller The Evolved Masculine: Be The Man The World Needs & The One She Craves (Archetypal Publishing).
The evolution of masculinity is a timely discussion for SXSW 2021 audiences amidst today’s mounting cultural and societal challenges surrounding traditional male role models and old understanding of "what is masculine?" Gerek raises dialogue around the need for greater adoration for women and the importance of understanding the feminine in the mixed-media presentation of “Masculine Sexuality as a Healing Force.”
A graduate of New York University with a Sociology degree focusing on Human Sexuality, Gerek spent 20 years furthering his understanding of the effects of toxic masculinity on human sexuality and defining the evolved masculine’s relationship to the feminine. Obtaining a Sexologist certification through The American College of Sexologists International, Gerek then founded The Evolved Masculine, Inc., a men’s coaching and empowerment company that supports thousands of men globally. Utilizing his own unusual path of self-reinvention as a teaching tool, Gerek shares his transformational journey of embracing masculinity, living many years as his alter ego - the self-proclaimed ‘Erotic Rockstar’ - to eventually establishing himself as a happily married father of two. Gerek aims to guide men into a position of not only supporting and empowering women, but ensuring that men reach their fullest potential in the process. He offers an evolved, deeper definition of what modern masculinity can mean by encouraging advocacy for the ‘rising feminine’.
To participate in the voting process from November 10-20, visit https://panelpicker.sxsw.com/vote/111450 and sign in or create an account. Voters can vote once per proposal – selecting “arrow up” for yes or “arrow down” for no.
The diverse conversation around masculinity today added to the convergence of the film and music industries of SXSW is a profound opportunity to educate. Gerek provides a “how-to” model for men to be inspired by, and aspire towards. It isn’t enough for masculinity to simply cease being ‘toxic’. Masculinity can be and needs to be an active part of the solution; a healing force.
About the Author
Destin Gerek is a globally recognized leading voice in masculinity, sexuality, and personal empowerment. A Certified Sexologist through The American College of Sexologists International, he is the founder and CEO of The Evolved Masculine, Inc., a pioneering coaching and training company for men, and author of the best-selling book “The Evolved Masculine: Be the Man the World Needs, and The One She Craves”. Destin is an international speaker and host of the podcast, "The Evolved Masculine: Redefining Sex, Power, & Success". His innovative lens is the result of more than 20 years of academic rigor and direct study -- including 7 formative years traveling the world living and teaching as his provocative alter ego, ‘The Erotic Rockstar’. Destin has taken the most potent aspects of his bold life experimentation and integrated it into his iconic body of work, directly supporting thousands of men to have better sex, deeper connections to their masculine power, women, and themselves. Visit www.EvolvedMasculine.com.
#1 Best-seller The Evolved Masculine: Be the Man the World Needs & the One She Craves available now on Amazon.
Visit The Evolved Masculine on social media at https://magic.ly/evolvedmasculine
Vote for MASCULINE SEXUALITY AS A HEALING FORCE at https://panelpicker.sxsw.com/vote/111450
