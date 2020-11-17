MDstaffers Answers the Call to Provide Mental Health Clinicians, Launches New Division

MDstaffers Sees Need For Mental Health Clinicians Increase 20X; Places More Than 600 Mental Health Clinicians Since September

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, USA, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MDstaffers, a Sacramento-based healthcare staffing firm, announced today its new Mental Health Division.

Following extreme demand for mental health professionals across the United States, MDstaffers responded by dedicating resources specifically to mental health recruitment and staffing. In the last three months, MDstaffers saw the need for mental health clinicians increase twenty-fold, placing more than 600 mental health clinicians since September. The firm has a history of recruiting mental health clinicians, including psychiatrists and advanced practitioners.

“Mental health has remained among our top-three most-recruited specialties for several years, and now with the expansion of mental health coverage including telehealth, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is the right time to formalize the division,” said Ryan Larkin, chief operating officer of MDstaffers. “Providing dedicated leadership, staff, resources, and marketing to mental health shows our steadfast commitment to growing and improving upon our success in responding to the national mental health crisis.”

The new division will allow MDstaffers’ professional staff within the Mental Health Division to focus solely on psychiatry, mental health nurse practitioner, physician assistant, psychology, and therapy positions for locum tenens and permanent placement.

About MDstaffers

MDstaffers was named the 49th and 476th fastest-growing company in the United States by Inc. Magazine in 2019 and 2020, respectively. MDstaffers is a national locum tenens and permanent placement physician and advanced practitioner staffing firm. MDstaffers seeks to improve access to and quality of healthcare in the United States by providing exceptional physician and advanced practitioner staffing and consulting services to healthcare organizations nationwide. Through its sister company, MDexperts, they also offer medical expert witness services to healthcare entities, law firms, and government entities. The organization is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, a suburb of Sacramento, California, and serves the East Coast through their office in the D.C. Metro Area.

