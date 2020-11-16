Public invited to online open house for I-5 improvements at Steilacoom-DuPont Road/Exit 119

Cara Mitchell, communications, 360-357-2703

South Study Area Supplemental Environmental Assessment available for viewing and comment

DUPONT – People can now learn more about and provide comments on a Supplemental Environmental Assessment (SEA) for a project that widens Interstate 5 with high occupancy vehicle lanes and replaces the Steilacoom-DuPont Road/Exit 119 interchange in Pierce County.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has created an online open house for people to learn more about the Interstate 5 JBLM Vicinity Congestion Relief Project South Study Area SEA. Comments on the SEA will be accepted starting today, Monday, Nov. 16, through Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The SEA was prepared as a supplement to the Environmental Assessment (EA) published in 2017 for the project’s North Study Area, already under construction.

Open house information

When Monday, Nov. 16, to Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Where Due to the Governor’s Stay Home – Stay Healthy Order issued on March 23, the project information is available to view online.

Details The online open house will give the public information on:

The proposed project

What has changed since the 2017 North Study Area EA

Next steps and project schedule

How to comment The public can comment on the SEA using the comment form in the online open house. To receive a digital or paper copy of the SEA or leave a comment or message, call 360-570-6699.

Free Wi-Fi access is available through the Pierce County Library System for people who wish to participate in the online open house or comment on the SEA.