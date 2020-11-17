Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s Unique System Helps Agents Earn High Income Living Without Ever Prospecting Again
ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) announces that is it accepting applications for agents who are interested in benefitting from its unique lead generation system that has helped the company complete over 1 billion dollars in real estate transactions throughout the pandemic, all without the use of cold calling or open houses. CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma credits YHSGR’s success to the fact that they are the only real estate company that is able to generate warm connections with prospects, essentially pre-qualifying leads by having prospects come to them through a clever reverse marketing system that has proven successful for over 5,000 transactions.
Breaking Industry Norms – How Overcoming the Status Quo Gives YHSGR Agents the Upper Hand
Traditionally, real estate industry norms dictate that agents spend an abundance of time coming up with their own method of prospecting which involves constant cold calling, knocking on doors looking for clients, testing out different methods of marketing and generally working long backbreaking hours as a one person operation. In short, this leads to a long difficult road to success that often results in an income roller coaster that leaves agents with lots of uncertainty. At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, however, there is an easier, better approach to prospecting in which the company generates consistent warm leads so that agents can focus 100% of their time servicing clients and closing deals.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty drives growth for agents by providing qualified warm connections to home buyers and home sellers all without the need for an upfront investment. Through their Live Connection Program, the company supplies a constant flow of warm leads through a proprietary process that involves the following steps:
1. Prospects contact them. With a clever reverse marketing approach, prospects raise their hands and pre-qualify themselves as a warm or hot lead. They do absolutely no grunt prospecting or cold calling of prospects.
2. Once a lead is further vetted by inside sales and ready for an appointment, the motivated lead is passed to YOU, an expert Outside Sales Agent for an in-person meeting with the client where you can focus on servicing the client and converting the sale. You are never wasting your time with leads who don’t want to talk to you or are not ready to buy.
At YHSGR, they are so confident in this approach that the policy is that you pay nothing to the company until you earn. A success fee is due only when you close a transaction with a client from the company generated leads and appointments. And the more deals you close, the more leads and connections YHSGR will provide to you, allowing you to rapidly build upon your success.
New Agent Closes 5 Million Dollars in Transactions in 90 Days
Donna Yu came to the US from the Philippines where she was an agent but admits that the real estate game in the Philippines is completely different than in the US. She initially started with another brokerage and was made promises for leads but had no success in 3 months and was beginning to bleed money from associated costs of doing business and prospecting. However, after coming to YHSGR during the pandemic, success was in her grasp. Following their proprietary lead generation and sales system, she sold two homes in the first month and in the the last 3 months, she has closed 5 million dollars of real estate deals, with 7 more deals in escrow. Her advice to new agents with YHSGR is not to skip any of the training and to trust in the process—it works!
Qualities of a YHSGR Top-Earning Agent
Your Home Sold Guarantee Realty has been implementing the strategy of NO cold calls, NO door knocking, and NO prospecting since 2007.
The qualities they look for in a real estate agent are:
1. Open to new ways of doing business
2. A Desire to escalate income
3. Driven
4. Coachable
5. Possess a good work ethic
The highly profitable YHSGR team is so sure of their process that they guarantee your success or they are willing to pay you the difference! Their system has already helped agents all over the globe bring home over $100,000 a year and regularly earn between 100k and 300k a year. If you are interested in becoming a part of their high performing team, visit their website to learn more and enlist as an agent today.
About the Company:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: To Be the Best Place to Work, Buy, and Sell Real Estate! If you have the desire to buy or sell a home, or to build a multi-million-dollar real estate team, Rudy L. Kusuma will share his secrets. He offers cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training.
About CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma:
In business since 2007, Rudy L. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. A No. 1 best-selling author who has been featured on Brian Tracy’s TV Show “The Real Estate Office of The Future,”
Kusuma is CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in California and has led the organization to success due to his cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training. His company “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty” was the recipient of the 2019 Best of Small Business Awards and has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal TOP 100 Fastest Growing Private Company 2017, 2018, 2019 and INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
