Governor Cooper Kicks Off 4th Annual Governor’s School Supply Drive

This week, Governor Roy Cooper kicks off the 4th Annual Governor’s School Supply Drive. Like so many annual events, public health precautions have required the drive to go fully online, and this year features a new partner in the North Carolina Parent Teacher Association. On average, teachers spend about $500 of their own money on supplies for their classrooms each year.

“This is the easiest school supply drive we've had because it just takes a few clicks,” said Gov. Cooper. “The right supplies are vital to a successful school year for students and teachers and this year they need our help more than ever.”

“It is warming at this time of crisis that the Governor and the people of NC rally behind our most important asset, our children” said Harold Dixon, president of North Carolina PTA. “Our children are trying hard during this difficult time and we are proud of them. Now, the people of NC, together can show our commitment to our children by making a donation to the annual Governor’s Supply Drive.”

ABOUT GOVERNOR COOPER’S SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE

Governor Cooper’s School Supply Drive will run from Monday, November 16 to Wednesday, December 16th, 2020.

The donation portal is available here. Donations made through the portal can be directed to a specific school district or charter school or to a general fund that will be divided among counties with the greatest need.

Governor Cooper’s School Supply Drive is offered in partnership between the North Carolina Governor’s Office, the North Carolina Business Committee on Education and its partners, North Carolina PTA, VolunteerNC, State Employees Credit Union, and Communities In Schools of North Carolina.

