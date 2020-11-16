Senator Santarsiero Announces $72,490 in State Grants to Improve School Safety and Security

BUCKS COUNTY – November 16, 2020 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) announced $72,490 in state grant funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) to four schools in his district through the 2020-2021 Safe Schools Targeted Grant program.

The breakdown of grant awards is as follows:

Abrams Hebrew Academy in Yardley: $24,465

Plumstead Christian (Lower/Middle/Upper) in Plumsteadville: $12,404

Saint Andrew Catholic School in Newtown: $23,748

Upper Bucks Christian School in Sellersville: $11,813

“In these uncertain times, it is more important than ever that students have a safe learning environment and positive learning experiences to ensure a quality education for our children,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “The Safe Schools grants for equipment purchases will help these schools make necessary upgrades, which will allow our students to learn in a productive and safe environment.”

The funding comes from competitive 2020-2021 Safe Schools Targeted Grants, which are awarded to schools to prevent and reduce violent incidents, to purchase safety and security-related equipment, and to provide for the training and compensation of school resource and police officers. All of the awards in the 10th Senate District are equipment grants, for the purchase of safety and security equipment. PDE’s program is separate from the School Safety and Security Grant program administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).

For more information on the 2020-2021 Safe Schools Targeted Grants, visit the PDE website.

