Post Session Report :: Monday, November 16, 2020

SB 1350, PN 2052 (Browne) – This bill is a supplement to General Appropriations Act for the 2020-21 fiscal year. This legislation includes supplemental appropriation adjustments in the General Fund and select Special Funds for the current (2020-21) and prior (2019-20) fiscal years. A vote of 39-11 was recorded.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 49-0:

Gerald A. Rader, State Board of Auctioneer Examiners (reappointment)

Nevin B. Rentzel, State Board of Auctioneer Examiners (reappointment)

Dominic L. Muniz, State Board of Barber Examiners (reappointment)

Stephen M. DeFrank, Council of Trustees of California University of Pennsylvania (reappointment)

William D. Aukerman, State Board of Chiropractic (reappointment)

Joseph G. Halloran, State Board of Chiropractic (reappointment)

Michael S. Swank, State Board of Chiropractic (reappointment)

Susanne A. Burns, Council of Trustees of Clarion University (reappointment)

Howard H. Shreckengost, Council of Trustees of Clarion University (reappointment)

Patricia L. Norwood-Foden, Constables’ Education and Training Board (new appointment)

Paul G. DeSabato, State Board of Cosmetology (new appointment)

Nicole L. Weakland, State Board of Cosmetology (new appointment)

Thomas H. Kutz, Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board (new appointment)

Anne White, Council of Trustees of Indiana University of Pennsylvania (new appointment)

Walter Jim Ludlow, Council of Trustees of Kutztown University (reappointment)

Robert L. Archie, Jr, Board of Trustees of Lincoln University (new appointment)

Kevin E. Vaughan, Board of Trustees of Lincoln University (new appointment)

Margery B. Dosey, Council of Trustees of Lock Haven University (reappointment)

John X. Gower, Council of Trustees of Lock Haven University (new appointment)

Mark I. Stern, Council of Trustees of Lock Haven University (new appointment)

Nazanin E. Silver, State Board of Medicine (new appointment)

Sue E. Hertzler, State Board of Nursing (reappointment)

James B. Shadduck, State Board of Examiners of Nursing Home Administrators (new appointment)

Lisa M. Livingston, State Board of Occupational Therapy Education and Licensure (new appointment)

John B. Bulger, State Board of Osteopathic Medicine (reappointment)

Thomas S. Dardarian, State Board of Osteopathic Medicine (new appointment)

William B. Swallow, State Board of Osteopathic Medicine (reappointment)

Daniel J. Delligatti, Board of Trustees of The Pennsylvania State University (reappointment)

Stanley I. Rapp, Board of Trustees of The Pennsylvania State University (reappointment)

LaJewel Harrison, State Board of Psychology (new appointment)

William T. Stoerrle, Jr., State Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers (new appointment)

Marilyn L. Painter, State Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors (reappointment)

Amy S. Goldman, State Board of Examiners in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology (reappointment)

Tom N. Garg, State Board of Veterinary Medicine (reappointment)

Marian D. Moskowitz, Council of Trustees of West Chester University (reappointment)

Betty M. Silfa, Council of Trustees of West Chester University (new appointment)

Robert M. Tomlinson, Council of Trustees of West Chester University (reappointment)

The Senate considered the following executive nomination which failed by a vote of 18-32:

Jennifer R. Storm, Victim Advocate (reappointment)