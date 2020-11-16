(Subscription required) Roberts will move to a family law assignment in January. “I always wanted to do the whole puzzle,” she said. “I think it’s such important work to help families move on to the next chapter.”
Nov 16, 2020
You just read:
Judicial Profile: San Diego County Judge Terrie Roberts
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.