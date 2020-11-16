North Dakota Department of Commerce announces round two of the Main Street Initiative Vibrancy Grant

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced that round two of the Main Street Initiative (MSI) Vibrancy Grant program begins today. Commerce will accept applications for round two from Nov. 16 through Jan. 4, 2021. Main Street Initiative Vibrancy Grants support nonprofit organizations and/or local governments in vibrancy projects, including public events, public art, cultural celebrations, activating underutilized space, community gathering spaces, promoting active transportation, mitigating impacts of vacant or deteriorated infrastructure and more. The program seeks to assist in adding a spark of activity and energy to communities across North Dakota. The program helps provide small investments that encourage public art, activate underutilized space or promote walking and biking. By starting small and supporting an initial community vibrancy project, the grant program inspires others to engage and contribute to improving quality of life for visitors and residents.

"This grant opportunity provides tangible results for ehanching and improving community vibrancy, either by bringing people together for a common cause or by inspiring a sense of community investment that leads to bigger and more comprehensive improvements needed to enhance quality of life and livability,” Interim Commerce Commissioner Shawn Kessel said. The first round of the MSI Vibrancy Grant began on Jan. 29, 2020, and closed July 31, 2020. A total of nine applicants were recommended to receive grant funding totaling $13,500.