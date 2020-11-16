Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Singleton-Cryan Bill to Ensure Tenants can use Credit Cards to Pay Rent Goes to the Governor

Trenton – Legislation sponsored by Senators Troy Singleton and Joseph Cryan to require landlords to accept credit cards as a form of payment during the COVID-19 pandemic was sent to the Governor today.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put many New Jersey families and businesses in a tough place financially,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington), chair of the Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee. “It’s estimated that over a third of New Jersey residents are renters, and for the many people without a stable source of income, paying rent is a monthly challenge. By allowing renters to pay their rent using a credit card, we are giving those who are struggling another way to make those monthly payments.”

Under the bill, S-2873/A-4182, landlords would be required to make any necessary accommodations to allow tenants to make rent payment using a credit card.

“There are a lot of individuals and businesses struggling to pay rent in New Jersey due to COVID-19, whether it is from a total loss of income or decreases in revenue. Whatever the case may be, something must be done to prevent businesses from closing and families from becoming homeless,” said Senator Cryan (D-Union). “Paying with a credit card would allow many cash-strapped tenants to continue paying what they owe during the pandemic.”

The bill would expire one year after the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency and the state of emergency.

The bill was released from the Senate by a vote of 36-1.

